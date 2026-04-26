RightSet Ghana Founder Uses Table Tennis Centenary to Champion Youth Development

A Ghanaian International Olympic Committee (IOC) Young Leader has used this year’s World Table Tennis Day celebrations to advance a wider mission of building young lives through grassroots sport in Accra.

RightSet Ghana, a non-profit sports-for-development organisation, led three days of activities under the theme “Health and Well-Being,” culminating in a community tournament at The Big House Table Tennis Club in New Ashongman on Saturday, April 25. The event was delivered in partnership with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Foundation and SpinSight ESN Digital.

The driving force behind the initiative was Gifty Appiah, founder of RightSet Ghana and a 2023 to 2026 IOC Young Leader, who was designated as this year’s World Table Tennis Day celebration promoter. Her place in the IOC Young Leaders programme, which supports exceptional young people leveraging sport to generate positive community outcomes, shaped the ambition of the celebrations. Appiah was instrumental in securing key partnerships and overseeing the event’s coordination alongside Project Manager Samira Mensah.

Six community clubs participated in the tournament, drawing players from New Ashongman, Kasoa, Nungua, Chorkor, and Madina. Blue Rose Table Tennis Club of Buduburam won the cadet category title. Organisers described the competition as equally a platform for confidence-building, social cohesion, and physical and mental well-being as for competitive development.

The 2026 edition of World Table Tennis Day carries added global significance as it marks the centenary of the sport. The annual celebration, observed on April 23 to honour Ivor Montagu, the ITTF’s founder and first president, is used by the ITTF Foundation to promote table tennis as a vehicle for inclusion and community health.

For RightSet Ghana, whose work focuses on creating educational and developmental opportunities for young people in underserved communities, Saturday’s tournament extended that mission to a new audience through the reach of a globally recognised sporting occasion.