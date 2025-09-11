Rights Group Demands End to Gambian Identity Document Denials

A refugee advocacy organization has called on Gambian authorities to immediately cease what it describes as discriminatory practices against residents of Ghanaian descent, warning of potential diplomatic consequences and widespread statelessness.

The Asylum and Refugee Rights Advocacy Foundation accused The Gambia of unlawfully denying identity document renewals to established communities, particularly in Ghana Town, Brufut, where many families have lived for decades. The organization warns these practices could render an entire community stateless, violating multiple regional and international agreements.

Dr. Okey James Ezugwu, the foundation’s executive director and former immigration official, highlighted that “approximately 94% of the more than 600 residents are at significant” risk under current Gambian law, which does not grant automatic citizenship to individuals born to non-Gambian parents, according to recent ECOWAS Parliament presentations.

The crisis affects multiple generations of residents whose children and grandchildren consider The Gambia their only homeland. Many face exclusion from basic services including education, healthcare, and employment opportunities due to lack of valid documentation, creating cascading humanitarian impacts across affected families.

Legal experts argue The Gambia’s actions violate the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which prohibits arbitrary nationality denial and discrimination. The ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons guarantees citizens of member states residence rights throughout the regional bloc without discrimination.

The organization emphasizes that children cannot access education without valid identity documents, while young adults face employment barriers that increase poverty and exploitation risks. Women and children particularly suffer heightened vulnerabilities to trafficking and abuse due to their undocumented status.

Beyond humanitarian concerns, the situation threatens Ghana-Gambia bilateral relations and could prompt reciprocal measures from Accra, which maintains responsibility for protecting diaspora communities. The controversy risks undermining ECOWAS integration principles and regional solidarity initiatives across West Africa.

Recent assessments indicate urgent reforms in Gambian citizenship laws are needed to ensure individuals whose parents are not Gambians can secure citizenship by the end of 2025, according to government and UN agency recommendations.

The advocacy foundation demands immediate cessation of discriminatory practices and reinstatement of document renewal processes for affected residents. Where citizenship remains contested, appropriate residence documentation should be issued to ensure individuals can work, study, and contribute to society without harassment fears.

The organization warns against forced evictions or deportations, noting most affected families lack roots in Ghana after generations of Gambian settlement. Instead, it urges dialogue between governments, ECOWAS, and the African Union to develop sustainable, rights-based solutions respecting both sovereignty and legal obligations.

Long-term solutions require comprehensive nationality law amendments and strengthened civil registration systems ensuring no child born on Gambian soil becomes stateless. Such reforms would align The Gambia with international best practices and reaffirm human rights commitments.

The Ghanaian-descendant community has contributed significantly to fishing, trade, and education sectors throughout decades of settlement. Their current persecution contradicts The Gambia’s historical diversity, solidarity traditions, and Pan-African principles.

The situation reflects broader West African challenges where at least 1 million people face statelessness risks due to colonial heritage and restrictive nationality laws, particularly affecting migrants, descendants, and children across the region.

The controversy highlights tensions between national sovereignty and regional integration commitments as ECOWAS countries navigate citizenship policies affecting cross-border communities established through decades of free movement and settlement.

Diplomatic observers warn continued persecution could spark wider regional instability while undermining continental efforts to strengthen African unity and cooperation through inclusive citizenship policies and human rights protection.