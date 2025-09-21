Rights Group Condemns US Third-Country Deportation Policy

The Asylum and Refugee Rights Advocates (ARRA) has issued a scathing critique of the United States government’s escalating practice of deporting migrants to countries other than their own, warning that such policies undermine international human rights standards and threaten the sovereignty of recipient nations.

In a statement released September 21, ARRA Founder and Executive Director Dr. Okey James Ezugwu highlighted the controversial deportation of 14 non-Ghanaians to Accra earlier this month, describing it as part of a disturbing global trend that violates fundamental refugee protection principles.

The deportation flight included 13 Nigerians and one Gambian, none of whom were originally from Ghana, according to lawyers representing some of the deportees who challenged the removals in federal court.

Dr. Ezugwu, a legal practitioner and retired Assistant Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, emphasized that Ghana has confirmed the 14 West Africans were subsequently sent to their home countries, where lawyers say some face risks of persecution or torture.

The ARRA statement documented similar third-country deportations to South Sudan, Eswatini, Uganda, Rwanda, Djibouti, Panama, Costa Rica, and El Salvador, demonstrating what the organization describes as a systematic approach to circumventing traditional deportation procedures.

The rights advocacy group challenged the legal foundation of such removals, arguing they violate the principle of non-refoulement enshrined in the 1951 Refugee Convention, which prohibits returning individuals to places where they risk persecution or harm without proper asylum screening.

Earlier this month, the U.S. deported more than a dozen non-Ghanaian nationals to Ghana, making Ghana the latest country to accept these third-country deportations under arrangements that ARRA characterizes as politically and economically coercive.

The organization expressed particular concern about reports of abusive treatment during transport, inadequate legal safeguards before removal, and the burden placed on receiving states that lack resources to integrate deportees properly.

Dr. Ezugwu has established ARRA as a prominent voice in West African migration advocacy, previously addressing xenophobic attacks against Nigerian immigrants in Ghana and discrimination against Ghanaian descendants in The Gambia.

His background as a retired senior immigration official lends credibility to ARRA’s technical critique of deportation procedures, particularly regarding violations of international refugee law and bilateral agreements.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan declined to intervene in the deportations, clearing the way for the 14 West Africans to be sent to their home countries from Ghana, despite legal challenges arguing they faced persecution risks.

The controversy has highlighted tensions between U.S. immigration enforcement priorities and international humanitarian obligations, with receiving countries caught between diplomatic pressures and human rights concerns.

ARRA warned that accepting such deportation arrangements creates dangerous precedents allowing powerful nations to outsource migration responsibilities without accountability, potentially undermining regional solidarity on migration governance.

The organization called on the United Nations, African Union, and regional blocs to develop frameworks ensuring deportee safety and dignity while balancing member states’ security needs through rigorous human rights scrutiny of third-country arrangements.

The statement emphasized broader implications beyond migration policy, arguing that national sovereignty should not be compromised through unequal international arrangements that treat vulnerable populations as disposable burdens rather than rights-holders.

Dr. Ezugwu’s critique reflects growing African concerns about asymmetrical migration partnerships that place disproportionate responsibilities on developing nations while limiting their agency in determining acceptance criteria and integration support.

The ARRA position represents broader civil society pushback against what advocates characterize as expedient solutions that prioritize political convenience over humanitarian principles and sustainable migration management approaches.

Conflicting accounts emerged about whether all deportees had actually been returned to their home countries, with lawyers for four men saying they remained detained in Ghana, highlighting ongoing legal and practical complications.

The organization’s intervention demonstrates how regional advocacy groups are increasingly challenging international migration arrangements they view as violating sovereignty and human rights through coordinated legal and diplomatic pressure campaigns.