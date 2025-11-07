Rie Osei Crowns 2025 with “Problem”

Rie Osei is out with “Problem,” a high-energy Afrohouse/Amapiano single, on November 7, 2025. The track features production from Ghana’s Sarmyfire and Nigeria’s Jhinzo, carrying undeniable pleasing percussion, deep rhythm, and Rie’s smooth, commanding vocal tone.

“Problem” follows her “Slow Romance Freestyle,” a track born from a moment of self-doubt and an intent to carve her own path. A more confident Rie Osei emerges on “Problem,” exuding an intense feeling of freedom and empowerment. Here, the singer fully embraces her fate and title as a disruptor.

Rie Osei’s music is nurtured with culture and sophistication, pulling from her Guan and Bono roots while channeling the cosmopolitan rhythm of Chicago’s sound scene. The track also showcases her ability to experiment with her various sounds, refusing to be boxed into a single genre.

Despite a growing music catalogue, Rie Osei has captured the hearts of many with her live performances. Notable among them are her energetic performances as an opening act for Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, and King Promise at their Chicago shows. She has also thrilled audiences in Ghana, performing at events including the Ria Boss Open Mic and Bongofest.

Fully aware of her potential and at peace with her pace, Rie Osei reminds listeners that African music’s global wave is as much about confidence. With “Problem,” she steps fully into her spotlight.

About Rie Osei

Rie Osei is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter whose music is a rich tapestry of AfroFusion, R&B, and alternative sounds. Being raised between

Chicago and Ghana , Rie draws inspiration from her family’s musical roots; her father and grandmother were both musicians.

She began writing songs at age of five or six, channeling her bicultural experiences into her artistry. Her sound is characterized by a sweet yet gritty vocal delivery that seamlessly blends quick-tempoed melodic rap with captivating

soul. Rie explores themes of love, self-affirmation, reminiscence, and personal growth, creating music that resonates deeply with listeners. She is known for the singles “Wan Wa,” “Pretty Good,” and “Amnesia.”

Listen to “Problem” on your preferred streaming platform here https://cruxmusic.lnk.to/Problem