RIDGE HOSPITAL: Death in theatre

Not long ago, Ridge hospital was asked by the court to pay 3 million cedis in a case of a young woman dying in the Obstetric and Gynaecology Department and you will think that lessons have been learnt.

Information gathered by this reporter indicates that a certain Mary Coffie, 34 years with abnormal bleeding from the uterus on the 29th of September 2025 was sent to theatre for elective gynaecology surgery and did not return to the ward but rather ended up in the mortuary.

The management of Ridge Hospital and staff involved. have a few questions to answer for accountability sake

1. What was the “ Anaesthesia issue” and the alleged argument in theatre?

2. Did the Anaesthesia issue lead to the death?

3. Was there an in- theatre delay?

4. What is the post mortem cause of death?

5. Are there theatre and incident reports ?

There should be accountability for actions and inactions leading this this painful exit.

The earlier the truth is divulged the better