Ridge Hospital Condemns Attack on Staff After Emergency Clash

Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) has denounced a violent confrontation involving emergency staff and a group accompanying accident victims, after a video of the incident spread widely online.

The clash erupted late Tuesday when relatives and friends of patients stormed the triage area, demanding immediate attention despite clinicians handling multiple critical cases.

Hospital authorities confirmed the group’s actions disrupted emergency care and resulted in a nurse being assaulted. Police intervention was required to restore order. In a statement, Public Relations Head Juliana Hariwa stressed that such behavior “endangers both staff and patients” and violates hospital safety protocols. Management emphasized that emergency teams prioritize cases by severity, urging the public to respect triage procedures.

The hospital also addressed privacy concerns, cautioning against unauthorized filming in clinical zones. While not directly responding to allegations of negligence, officials called for “cooperation and mutual respect” to ensure effective care. The assaulted nurse received medical support, and authorities are reviewing security footage to identify perpetrators.

This incident highlights rising tensions in Ghana’s healthcare facilities, where overcrowding and high public expectations strain emergency services. As one doctor privately noted: “Imagine needing life-saving care while staff are busy restraining agitated visitors. Everyone loses.”