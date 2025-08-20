Ridge Hospital Again !

This write up seeks to draw attention both to government and the public of the unfortunate events at Ridge hospital and the blind eye to glaring incidents

1. The health minister visited this same Ridge hospital in April this year before the Tamale Teaching Hospital Incident, the optical highlight was on the washroom issues and not staff safety and patient care. Now after this Sunday’s incident what next? Is everything going to be reactionary?2. The Ridge hospital lifts have been non operational for more than two months and yet all are mute and not concerned till another incident like Sunday’s

3. The loud silence of the Director General of Ghana Health Service on these Ridge issues is intriguing . How come the Hon Minister is the one trying to reach out ?

4. The call for evidence and information in the alleged 10 cedis Achimota to Ridge Hospital referral case is neither here nor there . It may open a pandora box . Are there not cases of extortion in health facilities? So by this is the officer in charge at Ridge hospital asking for information on corrupt practices at Ridge Hospital? We wait to see the actions to be taken 5. We are looking for the day when the Ridge Hospital Siamese twin procurement investigations will start and the findings made public because of growing public interest. What about the whispers we are hearing on implants? The sale of all kinds of items in public hospitals is unacceptable and a canker.Fxing these problems is key and not the media circus that is going bad.

Let the honest discussions begin