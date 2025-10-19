RHONY Star Erin Lichy Begs Husband for Vasectomy After Fourth Baby

Reality television personality Erin Lichy has made it clear she’s closing the door on expanding her family, telling Us Weekly that she’s actively urging her husband to get a vasectomy after welcoming their fourth child earlier this year.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, who gave birth to son Jack Hunter Lichy in March 2025, says their family of six now feels complete. Speaking while promoting her debut cookbook “She’s a Host: An Unbuttoned Cookbook for Elegant Entertaining,” the 37 year old didn’t mince words about her future family planning intentions.

“I’m begging him to get a vasectomy,” Erin said of her husband, Abe, 42. The couple, who married in 2012, are also parents to Levi, 10, Layla, 8, and Elijah, 5.

The admission comes with a touch of humor that’s become Erin’s signature style on the Bravo series. In a recent Instagram Q&A, she shared that she’s content with her family of six, joking that she’s “done testing fate”. It’s a sentiment that resonates with many parents who feel they’ve reached their ideal family size.

What makes this declaration particularly interesting is that baby number four wasn’t exactly planned. During her pregnancy announcement last November, Erin admitted to BravoTV.com that she and Abe “did not talk this through,” explaining they “have a lot of sex, and sometimes it ends up in child”. That candid confession became one of the most talked about moments among RHONY fans.

The reality star’s path to four children wasn’t without some persuasion from unexpected sources. Erin revealed to People magazine that all three of her older children “begged” her and Abe for another sibling, even after she warned them it would mean less toys and attention. Their enthusiasm apparently won out.

Now, seven months after Jack’s arrival, Erin seems content but firm about her decision. She previously confirmed to Us Weekly that “we are done,” adding that the family feels “complete” despite the five year gap between Jack and his older siblings.

Beyond family planning, Erin’s keeping busy with her new cookbook, which showcases her Middle Eastern heritage through recipes inspired by her grandmothers from Iraq and Yemen. The book features everything from her famous shakshuka to tips for hosting elegant gatherings, drawing on the hosting skills that made her a fan favorite on RHONY.

As for maintaining romance with four kids in tow? The reality star says she and her husband keep their spark alive by going on date nights and genuinely enjoying each other’s company. Though whether those date nights include conversations about that vasectomy remains to be seen.

For now, the Lichy household is focused on adjusting to life as a family of six in New York City, with Erin juggling motherhood, reality TV stardom, real estate work, and her new role as cookbook author. It’s a full plate by any measure, and one that apparently doesn’t have room for baby number five.