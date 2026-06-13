Rhode Island Honors Dentaa Amoateng Amid World Cup Welcome

State, city and federal leaders in Rhode Island honored GUBA Enterprise founder Lady Dentaa Amoateng on Friday, as Providence raised Ghana’s flag during its World Cup welcome.

The recognitions landed at a charged moment for the state. Ghana’s Black Stars have made Rhode Island their base for the 2026 World Cup, training at Bryant University in Smithfield while Providence runs a string of events for the team and visiting fans. Hundreds gathered outside City Hall for the flag raising, where Amoateng worked the crowd.

Five Rhode Island and federal officials cited her diaspora work. Governor Daniel McKee, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, General Treasurer James Diossa, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and Congressman Gabe Amo, who represents the state’s First Congressional District, each issued citations, according to GUBA. The organization said the awards pointed to her leadership across Ghana, Rhode Island, Britain and other communities.

Amoateng, who flew in from Ghana for the event, told the crowd: “I brought the winning spirit with me.”

A British Ghanaian entrepreneur and former television presenter, Amoateng founded GUBA in 2009 to recognize Ghanaians and friends of Ghana in Britain. The platform has since grown into trade missions and investment forums, and it staged its 2025 awards in Barbados. She was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2016.

The ceremony also drew Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku, and Rhode Island Ghanaian Association head Mr Larbi, GUBA said.

Ghana opens its World Cup campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17, then faces England in Boston and Croatia in Philadelphia. The four time African champions reached the quarterfinals in 2010, still their best run at the tournament. The team’s training base in Rhode Island has pushed Providence’s Ghanaian community into the global spotlight this month.