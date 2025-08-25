Veteran Ghanaian musician and politician Rex Omar has urged the country to properly honor legendary music producer Zapp Mallet, comparing his contributions to those of American music icon Quincy Jones.

The call for recognition came as Omar responded to a tribute video showcasing Zapp Mallet’s extensive catalog of hit productions across Ghana’s music landscape. The video has sparked renewed discussion about the producer’s often-overlooked influence on the industry.

“Zapp is like the Quincy Jones’s in the US. What makes him exceptional is that Zapp is an accomplished musician, a great singer, a multi-instrumentalist, a composer, a producer and a performer who worked passionately just for the love of the game,” Omar explained in his tribute statement.

The comparison to Quincy Jones, who produced legendary albums for Michael Jackson and countless other artists, highlights Omar’s belief that Zapp Mallet deserves similar recognition for his role in shaping Ghanaian popular music. Omar emphasized that Zapp’s diverse talents set him apart in the industry.

Many music fans expressed surprise after viewing the tribute video, which revealed the breadth of Zapp Mallet’s production work across different genres and decades. His signature production style appears on numerous hits that have become staples of Ghanaian music, though his contributions often remain unknown to casual listeners.

The renewed focus on Zapp Mallet’s legacy follows recent comments by former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mark Okraku Mantey during an interview on Asempa FM. Okraku Mantey disclosed that many of Ghana’s most iconic songs were actually produced by Zapp, despite his name rarely receiving public recognition.

This pattern of behind-the-scenes producers remaining largely anonymous while artists gain fame is common across the music industry worldwide. However, Omar’s intervention suggests a growing movement to ensure Zapp Mallet receives proper credit for his decades of work.

“Zapp needs to be honored and I pray he lives longer for some of us to ensure that,” Omar added, indicating his intention to champion formal recognition for the producer while he can still witness the acknowledgment.

The tribute video’s circulation has prompted other industry figures to share their own experiences working with Zapp Mallet, creating a broader conversation about recognizing the architects behind Ghana’s musical heritage. Several musicians have begun publicly crediting his influence on their careers and the industry as a whole.

Zapp Mallet’s multifaceted talents as both performer and producer mirror those of Quincy Jones, who similarly transitioned between roles throughout his career. The comparison suggests Omar views Zapp as having achieved similar versatility and impact within the Ghanaian context.

The discussion around proper recognition for music producers reflects broader questions about how the entertainment industry acknowledges creative contributions beyond front-facing performers.