Revolutionary Fish Strain Transforms Cameroon’s Aquaculture Sector

The muddy banks of Limbé’s fish ponds tell a story of transformation. Here, farmer Fanta Njifondjou Oumarou watches her latest harvest with satisfaction—plump African catfish that took just five months to reach market size.

Her success mirrors a broader agricultural revolution sweeping across Cameroon’s aquaculture sector, driven by the Livestock and Fish Farming Value Chain Development Project. The €84 million initiative, funded by the African Development Bank, has introduced an enhanced catfish strain that is reshaping local fish farming economics.

The breakthrough centers on improved clarias catfish developed by Cameroon’s Agricultural Research Institute. According to project data, these fish mature in five to six months compared to eight or nine months for traditional varieties. Their survival rates reach 80-85 percent, significantly higher than conventional strains, while each female produces up to 20,000 fry per breeding cycle.

Since October 2024, pilot hatcheries have distributed over 115,000 fingerlings to farmers across the country. The project has simultaneously trained 280 fish farmers in advanced breeding techniques, feed management, and business development skills.

Market vendors are witnessing the impact firsthand. In Douala’s bustling commercial district, grilled fish seller Moukoudi Mbappé Dolie reports increased customer satisfaction with the new variety. The fish maintains firmer texture after cooking due to reduced fat content, she explains, leading to higher sales volumes and improved income.

The project extends beyond pond-level improvements to address market infrastructure challenges. Vendors like Marthe Epoko at Deïdo market will benefit from upgraded facilities including hygienic counters, refrigeration access, and running water systems.

These infrastructure investments reflect the project’s comprehensive approach to value chain development. Regional delegate Victor Viban Banah of the Ministry of Livestock emphasizes the initiative’s strategic importance for sectoral growth.

Government projections indicate the program will add 10,000 tonnes to annual fish production by 2027, reducing import dependency and strengthening national food security. Additional broodstock deliveries—12,000 clarias and 3,000 tilapia—are planned to expand genetic diversity across farming operations.

The initiative represents more than technical advancement. For entrepreneurs like Fanta, it offers sustainable livelihood opportunities in rural communities where economic options remain limited. The project’s emphasis on women and youth participation addresses broader development priorities while building local capacity.

Early results suggest the enhanced catfish strain could establish Cameroon as a regional aquaculture hub. With improved genetics, training programs, and market infrastructure, local farmers are positioned to compete more effectively in domestic and export markets.

The transformation extends from individual ponds to national policy objectives, demonstrating how targeted agricultural investments can generate cascading economic benefits across rural communities.