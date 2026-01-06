Reverend Blames Politicians for Proliferation of False Prophecies

Rev. Emmanuel Boachie, pastor of Souls Pasture Church and Country Director of Awesome Bible College, has redirected the “doom prophecy” debate away from religious figures toward Ghana’s political establishment, asserting that politicians fuel the prominence of controversial prophets through their associations.

Speaking on Ezra FM in Kumasi, the clergyman argued that the proliferation of sensationalist 31st Night prophecies and other false predictions results directly from politicians seeking spiritual validation. He contends that the influence of these controversial prophets would diminish significantly without support from the country’s political elite.

Political Association Creates Artificial Prominence

Rev. Boachie argued that the prominence given to “doom prophets” is an artificial creation of political association. By frequenting these churches and seeking public endorsements, politicians provide a platform that these figures would otherwise lack.

“False prophets are not the problem, but politicians,” Rev. Boachie stated bluntly. “It is these politicians that move to the prophets, giving them prominence in the country. If these politicians stop associating themselves with these prophets, all these things will stop.”

Allegations of Investigative Methods

Beyond political ties, Rev. Boachie leveled serious allegations against the operational methods of these modern seers. He claimed that many revelations delivered on 31st Night are not divine in origin but instead result from investigative work conducted by church staff.

“These prophets use their young workers to find information on others in order to prophesy to those same people,” he alleged, suggesting that what appears as supernatural insight is actually gathered intelligence.

The Reverend expressed frustration with what he perceives as collective refusal to address the root causes of this religious phenomenon. He noted that while many are aware of these tactics, there is hesitation to speak out against the status quo.

“All these things are happening, but people are refusing to talk about it,” he remarked, calling for more transparency in how religious and political figures interact.

Call for Exposure by True Churches

In the wake of recent “doom prophecies” delivered during New Year’s Eve services, Rev. Boachie called on genuine Christian institutions to take a stand. The clergyman argued that the rise of fear-based predictions is a scripted sign of biblical end times and must be met with active exposure by the “true church.”

Rev. Boachie suggested the public should not be surprised by the influx of controversial prophecies, as they align with scriptural warnings about the final days. “There is nothing we can do about such prophecies happening. This is because they are prophecies that the Bible has mentioned; the Bible has made it clear that in the end times, there will be lots of false prophets. What we are seeing is a result of that.”

Rather than reacting with fear, the Reverend noted these occurrences should serve as a spiritual wake-up call for the public to refocus their faith. “This is proof that the coming of Christ is near and that people should begin seeking Him,” he added.

Responsibility of Established Churches

Rev. Boachie placed the burden of responsibility on established, Bible-based churches to protect the public from exploitation. According to him, it is no longer enough to remain silent; genuine leaders must actively distinguish themselves from those spreading messages of doom.

“The only thing that can be done is that the good churches that worship and practice the actual teachings of Christ by following the Bible must expose these false prophets,” Boachie urged. “They must also make the people know that they are the true prophets of God.”

The pastor emphasized that the primary goal of this exposure is to provide the public with a clear choice. He believes that once the mask is removed from false practitioners, the right path will become obvious to seekers.

“If people are able to differentiate between these two, the true prophet and the false prophet, they would follow the right path,” he explained.

Rev. Boachie concluded by stating he would take personal responsibility for the spiritual safety of his own congregation to ensure they are not led astray by sensationalist figures. “I won’t allow any of my church members to worship with just prophets,” he remarked, signaling a move toward stricter doctrinal discipline within his ministry.