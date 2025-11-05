Revenue Authority Plans to Add Eight Million Taxpayers

The Ghana Revenue Authority aims to generate an additional 40 billion cedis in revenues over the next few years through its newly launched flagship initiatives, the Sustained Tax Education Programme and the Modified Taxation Scheme (MTS).

Commissioner General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong stated that if successful, this will mark one of the country’s biggest revenue expansion drives in recent years. The new revenue mobilization drives are part of Ghana’s broader effort to reduce dependence on foreign aid and borrowing by strengthening domestic revenue collection.

Under the first phase, the GRA (Ghana Revenue Authority) intends to bring two million new taxpayers, mainly from the informal sector, into the tax net within the next three years. The authority estimates that this effort could raise about 10 billion cedis in additional revenue during the same period.

This first wave will target small businesses, artisans, and self employed individuals who often operate outside the formal tax system. The newly launched Modified Taxation Scheme allows people to pay a simple flat rate of three percent via a mobile app, which officials expect to make compliance much easier.

Through the MTS app, taxpayers can avoid long queues and complicated forms. With just a few taps on a phone, citizens can honour their obligations. The goal is to remove the fear and confusion around taxes and make the process as seamless as mobile money transactions.

In the second phase, which will roll out after 2028, the GRA plans to add another six million taxpayers to the system, tripling the reach of the first phase. This stage is projected to mobilize an additional 30 billion cedis in revenue, bringing the total target to 40 billion cedis across both phases.

The sustained tax education effort will continue public sensitization while deepening partnerships with schools, business associations, churches, and social groups. Officials stated the goal is to make tax knowledge as common as financial literacy, ensuring that every Ghanaian understands how taxes work and why they matter.

If achieved, the additional revenue boost could significantly transform Ghana’s development agenda. The funds would help finance infrastructure, education, and healthcare while reducing reliance on loans that often increase public debt.

Economists believe this plan could also improve investor confidence, as stronger domestic revenue collection reduces fiscal risks and stabilizes the economy. A more robust tax base signals governmental capacity to meet obligations without excessive external borrowing.

Commissioner General Sarpong emphasized that Ghana’s progress depends on its people’s willingness to fund their own development. Our progress as a nation depends not on external aid but on our collective commitment to raise domestic revenue for our common good, he said at the launch.

The informal sector in Ghana represents a significant portion of economic activity but has historically been difficult to tax effectively. Street vendors, market traders, artisans, and small service providers often operate on cash basis without formal records, making traditional tax collection methods ineffective.

The three percent flat rate under the Modified Taxation Scheme represents a departure from conventional progressive taxation. By simplifying the calculation and removing the need for detailed bookkeeping, the GRA hopes to lower the barrier to entry for informal workers who previously found tax compliance too complex or burdensome.

Mobile money has achieved widespread penetration in Ghana, with millions of citizens using mobile platforms for financial transactions. Leveraging this existing infrastructure for tax payments could dramatically expand collection capabilities without requiring new physical offices or extensive bureaucracy.

The timeline extending beyond 2028 for the second phase suggests the GRA recognizes that changing tax culture and expanding the net takes sustained effort. Building trust, demonstrating value from tax revenues, and maintaining consistent enforcement will be critical to achieving the ambitious eight million taxpayer target.

Ghana’s current fiscal challenges include a debt to GDP ratio that has concerned international lenders and rating agencies. Boosting domestic revenue would provide more fiscal space for the government to operate without triggering debt sustainability concerns.

The partnership approach with religious institutions, educational establishments, and community organizations reflects recognition that tax compliance is as much a cultural shift as an administrative one. These trusted institutions can help legitimize taxation and explain its role in national development.

Previous attempts to broaden Ghana’s tax base have met with mixed results, often facing resistance from informal sector participants who view taxation as burdensome or question how revenues are utilized. The emphasis on education and simplified compliance mechanisms suggests the GRA has learned from past challenges.

The revenue projections assume steady economic growth, political stability, and successful rollout of the digital infrastructure supporting the MTS app. Any disruptions to these factors could affect the timeline or magnitude of revenue gains.