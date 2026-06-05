Revealled! Nii Danso Tables 50 – 50 Gbawe Land Sharing Proposal

A fresh controversy has emerged in the ongoing dispute over lands in the Gbawe area following the circulation of a WhatsApp chat purportedly showing a proposal for negotiations involving several high-value land parcels.

The WhatsApp chat from a conversation involving Nii Danso, outlines what is described as a proposal targeting lands associated with locations such as Kaitech, the Chinese Mall, a cement factory, Mallam Market, Zoomlion, McCarthy Hills, and OttoJor. The message also repeatedly references a proposed “fifty-fifty” sharing arrangement after the resolution of claims over the disputed lands.

According to the chats, the chief of Dansoman, Nii Danso claims that certain lands previously allocated or sold by Gbawe could become the subject of future negotiations. The message concludes by describing the proposal as a “preposition” and invites suggestions or changes.

A response contained in the same conversation states: “Ok thank you Nii. I will forward it to Nii Lafa and we can start the negotiations ASAP.” Nii Danso subsequently replies: “Thank you too. It shall be well.”

The emergence of the WhatsApp chat comes amid heightened tensions over ownership and control of lands within the Gbawe traditional area. It follows recent statements by some stakeholders denying allegations that they have sold lands listed in the purported proposal and insisting that their focus remains on securing lands they claim belong to their family or traditional authority.

Legal experts note that land disputes involving customary ownership often require extensive negotiations and, in many cases, court intervention before any settlement can be reached.

Stakeholders are expected to rely on legal processes and negotiations through their lawyers to resolve the matter, as competing claims over portions of the Gbawe lands continue to generate public interest.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available and as parties mentioned in the purported communication respond to the claims.