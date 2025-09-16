Retraction and Apology To TDC Boss

Our attention has been drawn to a publication titled “TDC Boss Courage Nukpenu Implicated in Fresh Land Grabbing Scandal – Property Owner Drags Him To Police”, which was carried in our medium on [insert date of publication].

Upon further review and verification, we acknowledge that portions of the publication contained inaccuracies and unsubstantiated allegations against Mr. Courage Makafui Nunekpeku, Managing Director of TDC Ghana Limited.

We regret that the said publication suggested wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Nunekpeku in relation to land transactions at Community 25 in the Kpone Katamanso District.

We accept that these claims were not supported by adequate evidence and therefore should not have been published in the form they appeared.

We hereby unreservedly retract the publication in its entirety and tender our sincere apology to Mr. Nunekpeku for any harm, distress, or reputational damage this story may have caused him, his office, and his family.

We further undertake to ensure that such lapses do not recur by strengthening our editorial checks and verification processes before the release of sensitive stories.

We deeply value the trust of our readers and the public, and we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of responsible journalism.

Signed,

[News Editor]

[Newsghana]