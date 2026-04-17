Retraction and Apology

The Management of NewsGhana wishes to refer to two publications dated 9th April 2026, with the headlines:

1. “Heath Goldfields Takes $65m Collateralized Trafigura Loan Without Government Approval”

2. “Ghana Risks Losing Bogoso-Prestea Mine Over $65 Million Trafigura Loan”

Following a review of concerns raised by Heath Goldfields Ltd and their legal representatives, we acknowledge that certain statements and impressions contained in the said publications may have been inaccurate, misleading, and not properly verified.

We particularly note the concerns raised regarding claims that the agreement between Heath Goldfields Ltd and Trafigura placed the Bogoso-Prestea Mine under lender control, bypassed required regulatory approvals, and suggested deliberate inflation of valuation figures.

We accept that these assertions were not sufficiently substantiated at the time of publication.

We therefore wish to retract the said publications in their entirety and unreservedly withdraw all statements, implications, and interpretations that may have suggested wrongdoing or improper conduct on the part of Heath Goldfields Ltd.

We sincerely apologize to Heath Goldfields Ltd, its management, and stakeholders for any inconvenience, reputational harm, or misunderstanding caused by the publications.

Management has also withdrawn these two publications.

We assure the general public and our readers of our renewed commitment to accuracy, fairness, and strict adherence to editorial due diligence in all future publications.

Signed

Management

NewsGhana