Retired Supreme Court Judge Says OSP Ruling Is Not Final

A retired Supreme Court judge has offered a measured legal reading of the High Court ruling that stripped the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) of its independent prosecutorial powers, saying the decision is not conclusive and remains subject to review by the Supreme Court.

Justice William Atuguba, speaking in an interview with TV3 on Wednesday, April 15, said the matter turns on a constitutional distinction that is not as straightforward as it might appear.

“Normally, I would have thought that the Supreme Court determines constitutionality, but it is not so straightforward because, where the matter is clear, a lower court may apply the Constitution. There is a difference between applying and enforcing the Constitution. Unless I see the proceedings, I cannot determine whether the judge’s actions fall within application or enforcement,” he said.

Justice Atuguba explained that while enforcement of the Constitution falls exclusively within the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction, lower courts are permitted in certain circumstances to apply constitutional provisions in the course of deciding cases before them. He noted that he would need to review the full proceedings before making a definitive assessment of whether the High Court had acted within or outside its mandate.

He also observed that the ruling appeared to target the OSP’s prosecutorial functions specifically, leaving its investigative mandate untouched.

“What the court has done, from what I have read, is to take away the prosecutorial powers of the OSP. So long as the investigative powers have not been struck down, those may continue,” he said.

The High Court ruling, delivered on April 15 by Justice John Eugene Nyadu Nyante, held that the OSP lacks the constitutional authority to independently initiate prosecutions, citing Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution, which vests prosecutorial power in the Attorney-General. The court directed that all cases initiated by the OSP be referred to the Attorney-General’s Department and declared ongoing prosecutions null and void pending compliance. Costs of GH¢15,000 were awarded against the OSP.

The ruling arose from a challenge filed by an accused person in the case of Republic v. Issah Seidu and 3 Others, commonly referred to as the rice scandal case, in which the OSP has said two differing judicial positions now exist on the same matter.

The OSP has said it is taking steps to challenge the decision, arguing that only the Supreme Court has the jurisdiction to effectively strike down provisions of an Act of Parliament. It has assured the public that all prosecutions it has initiated or intends to initiate remain valid under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), pending a final Supreme Court determination.

A separate constitutional case already before the Supreme Court, filed by private citizen Noah Ephraem Tetteh Adamtey, questions whether Parliament acted within constitutional bounds in granting the OSP independent prosecutorial authority in the first place.