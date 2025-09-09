Retired Officials Face Scrutiny Over Dual Salary Entitlements

Ghana grapples with constitutional questions as debate intensifies over whether retired public officers should receive full compensation when appointed to new positions, potentially earning combined monthly payments exceeding ₵115,000.

The controversy centers on retired Chief Justices who collect ₵65,000 monthly pensions while earning ₵50,000 as Council of State members, creating what critics call an unsustainable fiscal burden during economic uncertainty.

U.S.-based legal scholar Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare has emerged as a prominent voice challenging the practice. The academic has questioned why a country with significant problems would provide substantial benefits to “elite office holders — especially those at the pinnacle of our judiciary.”

Constitutional vs. Practical Considerations

Supporters defend the dual compensation system as legally mandated. They argue retirement benefits represent earned entitlements from decades of service, while Council of State appointments carry distinct responsibilities requiring separate remuneration.

“A pension is a vested right that cannot be stripped away simply because someone accepts another appointment,” said constitutional lawyer Dr. Margaret Kweku, representing the pro-dual salary position. “Forcing retired officials to forfeit earned benefits amounts to compelling them to work without compensation.”

Critics counter that the arrangement appears morally questionable during Ghana’s economic challenges. Public sector workers earning minimum wages increasingly question why select retirees should receive monthly compensation packages that exceed annual salaries for ordinary citizens.

The debate extends beyond individual cases to broader questions of resource allocation and public trust. Opposition voices warn that such arrangements risk eroding confidence in state institutions when citizens face economic hardships.

Alternative Solutions Emerge

Professor Asare has proposed three potential remedies to address the dilemma. His recommendations include allowing officials to choose one salary plus modest allowances, treating Council of State service as patriotic duty without additional compensation, or implementing case-by-case evaluations through the Salary Commission.

The “take one plus allowances” option would preserve the dignity of service while reducing fiscal impact. Pro bono service would emphasize civic duty over financial reward, particularly for advisory positions.

A case-by-case approach could balance individual circumstances against national priorities, allowing flexibility while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Wider Implications

Ghana has previously confronted dual salary controversies, including allegations that some officials in the John Dramani Mahama administration received double compensation as both ministers and parliamentarians between 2012 and 2016.

The current debate reflects deeper tensions about compensation structures for senior officials. Recent reports indicate salaries for heads of independent government bodies increased from ₵34,000 to over ₵62,000 between 2020 and 2024, while ordinary workers experienced stagnant wages.

Public discourse has intensified across social media platforms and professional forums, with citizens demanding transparency about compensation arrangements for retired officials.

Path Forward

The controversy highlights competing principles of legal obligation versus fiscal prudence. While the Constitution appears to mandate dual compensation, questions persist about whether such arrangements serve Ghana’s broader interests during economic uncertainty.

Parliament may face pressure to clarify constitutional provisions or establish clearer guidelines for retired officials accepting new appointments. The Salary Commission could play a crucial role in developing sustainable compensation frameworks.

Professor Asare emphasizes that the issue transcends legal technicalities to encompass ethical governance and resource management. “Ghana must decide what precedent it wants to set when ordinary citizens are tightening their belts,” he argues.

The resolution may ultimately depend on whether lawmakers prioritize constitutional literalism or adapt interpretations to current economic realities, setting precedents for future administrations.