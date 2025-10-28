Retired Air Force Officer Urges Patience on Helicopter Crash Investigation

A retired Ghana Air Force officer has urged the public to remain patient as investigations continue into the August 6, 2025, helicopter crash that claimed the lives of several top government officials and security officers.
Wing Commander Patrick Nelson Sogbodjor said aircraft investigations are not like vehicle crashes and require extensive work. He made the remarks in an interview on TV3 following a formal request by a Member of Parliament for an update on the probe.
“Aircraft investigations are not like a vehicle crash,” Sogbodjor explained, adding that he heard about the question raised by the parliamentarian and urged against imposing timelines on the investigation.
His comments follow a letter by Deputy Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Tolon, Hon. Habib Iddrisu, who formally requested an update from President John Dramani Mahama on the committee’s findings.
In his letter dated October 27, 2025, the MP invoked Article 21(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), seeking details about the investigation’s progress.
Iddrisu wrote that he was requesting information regarding the tragic aircraft accident that occurred on August 6, 2025. He described the event as heartbreaking, noting it took the lives of eight remarkable Ghanaians.
The victims included Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, and others. The MP emphasized that the nation mourned together following the profound loss.
Iddrisu stated in his letter that the public has a right to know the status of the investigation. The request comes nearly three months after the crash, which shocked the nation and raised questions about aviation safety protocols.
Aircraft accident investigations typically involve examining flight data recorders, cockpit voice recorders, wreckage analysis, weather conditions, maintenance records, and pilot performance. International aviation experts are often brought in to assist with complex probes.
The retired Wing Commander’s call for patience suggests the investigation involves multiple technical aspects that require thorough examination before conclusions can be drawn.