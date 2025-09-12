Resume and fast-track trial of NAM1 – Aggrieved MenzGold Customers to Acting CJ

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of MenzGold (CACM) is calling on the Acting Chief Justice to urgently resume and fast-track the long-delayed criminal trial of MenzGold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1.

In a statement marking seven years since the collapse of MenzGold on Friday September 12, the group expressed deep frustration over the slow pace of the ongoing prosecution, warning that justice delayed is deepening the pain of thousands of affected customers across the country and abroad.

“The ongoing criminal prosecution even though started on a speedy trial, latest developments show that it is going on a snail pace,” the statement said. “We will like to call on the respected Chief Justice and the courts to ensure that the trial resumes on daily basis so that justice will be served within reasonable time.”

According to CACM, the lack of progress in court proceedings has compounded the emotional and financial trauma suffered by victims of the scheme, with the human toll growing steadily.

“It is however, sad to report that since the collapse of MenzGold 7 years ago, not less than 240 Customers have lost their lives, some ending their lives through suicide whilst many customers are down with several degrees of sickness and diseases,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal in May, this year dismissed an application filed by NAM1, which sought to halt his ongoing criminal trial.

The application was filed pending the determination of an appeal challenging a High Court ruling that ordered him to open his defence.

In 2024, the High Court directed NAM1 to open his defence in a criminal case in which he faces multiple charges, including the sale of gold without a licence, fraudulent breach of trust, defrauding by false pretence, and money laundering.

His legal team subsequently filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, seeking to overturn the High Court’s ruling.