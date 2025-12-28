Resource Expert Urges Focus on GoldBod Economic Benefits

As debate continues over the financial performance of Ghana’s Domestic Gold Purchasing Programme, natural resource governance expert Dr. Steve Manteaw is urging the public to look beyond short term controversies and focus on broader economic gains.

Dr. Manteaw, co chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), argues that Ghana’s decision to take control of its gold trade and exports through the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) represents a significant policy shift that is already delivering clear benefits to the economy.

For decades, Ghana produced large volumes of gold yet struggled to fully capture foreign exchange benefits. Much of the trade was dominated by external actors, leakages and weak oversight, limiting the impact of the country’s most valuable mineral on macroeconomic stability. There have been instances where official figures of gold imported by countries such as the United Arab Emirates far exceeded official export figures recorded by Ghana, emphasizing the extent of smuggling and leakages in the country’s gold business.

With GoldBod tightening control over gold purchases and exports since its establishment under Act 1140 in March 2025, Dr. Manteaw believes Ghana is now ensuring that foreign exchange earnings from gold flow into the domestic economy. This has helped stabilise the cedi, support foreign reserves and reduce pressure on the broader economy.

“It takes policy innovation to overcome our present economic challenges. Taking control of our gold trade and exports has ensured that Ghana realises the forex benefits of the trade, and this has translated into macroeconomic stability,” Dr. Manteaw said in recent comments on the programme.

Ghana’s gold reserves climbed to 37.06 tonnes by the end of September 2025, a 21.3 percent increase from 30.53 tonnes in January, according to Bank of Ghana (BoG) data. This represented a substantial jump from just 8.78 tonnes in 2023. The reserves surge was driven largely by GoldBod’s domestic procurement strategy.

The cedi appreciated more than 50 percent against major trading currencies between January and May 2025, trading at GHS 11.85 to the US dollar by May. While this reflects broader macroeconomic improvements including fiscal discipline and reduced inflation, Dr. Manteaw argues the gold programme contributed significantly to currency stability.

The International Monetary Fund disclosed in its fifth review report of Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility programme released December 17 that operational costs from GoldBod and trading shortfalls drove losses under the Gold for Reserves programme to US$214 million within the first nine months of 2025.

However, Dr. Manteaw has challenged the narrative surrounding these reported losses, arguing that focusing solely on operational costs while ignoring macroeconomic benefits distorts the programme’s actual impact. He explained that from its inception, the design made operational losses almost inevitable because GoldBod purchased gold at zero percent discount, meaning it bought at full market price.

Using a retail analogy, Dr. Manteaw illustrated the situation as similar to a shopkeeper buying goods at ten Ghana cedis and retailing them at ten Ghana cedis. Any additional costs including transport, salaries, utilities and logistics automatically became losses. This zero margin approach was built into the programme architecture, making some level of operational deficit predictable rather than evidence of mismanagement.

Dr. Manteaw emphasized that the reported loss represents less than three percent of foreign exchange income generated by gold exports. He argues this calculation suggests the programme delivered substantial positive returns when viewed comprehensively rather than through the narrow lens of operational expenses.

The net effect of the programme, despite the operational cost, includes foreign exchange stability that helped slow inflation, ease interest rates and reduce fuel prices. Provisional central bank data suggest international reserves could exceed US$13 billion by end 2025, bolstering confidence in the economy.

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi has stated the Board exceeded its 2025 small scale gold export target of 100 tonnes, generating over US$10 billion in foreign exchange for Ghana. Between February and May 2025 alone, GoldBod purchased and exported five tonnes of artisanal and small scale mining gold.

Both GoldBod and the Bank of Ghana have contested the IMF’s characterization of losses. Gyamfi clarified that GoldBod’s role in 2025 was limited to local purchasing, assaying and exporting gold on behalf of the Bank of Ghana, with selling or trading lying exclusively in the central bank’s domain.

Dr. Manteaw has been a consistent voice on the need for transparency and accountability in GoldBod’s operations. In March 2025, he urged the proposed Gold Board to comply with international anti money laundering standards aligned with Financial Action Task Force regulations, warning that failure could expose Ghana to financial and reputational risks.

He also called for comprehensive customer due diligence practices beyond police reports, aligned with international guidelines on suspicious transaction reporting. Dr. Manteaw underscored the importance of responsible sourcing in line with the Organization for Economic Co operation and Development guidelines to ensure ethical and sustainable gold production.

In November 2025, Dr. Manteaw strongly refuted claims by Professor Stephen Addae that GoldBod effectively legalizes illegal mining. He described the assertion as mischievous, arguing it reflected a clear misunderstanding of the GoldBod Act, which sets out stringent measures to prevent illegally mined gold from entering the official supply chain.

Dr. Manteaw revealed that GoldBod is considering proposals for a comprehensive gold traceability system, a core legal requirement under its establishing Act. This system will document the movement of gold from mine site to final market, designed to eliminate opportunities for illegal gold laundering.

The policy analyst also publicly rejected claims that GoldBod buys gold at a discount, attributing price variations to foreign exchange shifts rather than institutional undercutting. He has commended GoldBod leadership, particularly CEO Sammy Gyamfi, for openness and willingness to accommodate dissenting views during stakeholder consultations on the Board’s establishment.

While critics continue to raise questions about costs and reported losses under the programme, Dr. Manteaw insists the foundation has been laid. The focus now, he says, should be on strengthening implementation, improving efficiency and allowing the policy to mature.

He views the programme not as a finished product but as groundwork for stronger economic performance, built on better resource control, smarter foreign exchange management and long term stability. Dr. Manteaw added that he prays for more wisdom as the initiative moves forward.

From January 2026, GoldBod will assume full responsibility for the artisanal and small scale gold trading programme as the Bank of Ghana exits the segment to focus on its core mandate of inflation targeting and price stability. The 2026 national budget has allocated resources to fully capitalize GoldBod for this expanded role.