Resource Analyst Questions Galamsey Legalization Allegations

Natural resource governance expert Dr. Steve Manteaw has strongly challenged claims by Prof. Stephen Adei that Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) represents a backdoor attempt at legitimizing illegal small scale mining, widely known as galamsey.

The policy analyst, who chairs the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), described Prof. Adei’s assertion as mischievous and reflecting a clear misunderstanding of the purpose, mandate, and regulatory framework underpinning GoldBod’s creation. Dr. Manteaw suggested the former National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) chairman may have spoken without fully understanding the scheme or the safeguards built around it.

Prof. Adei had earlier argued in a video widely shared on social media that GoldBod effectively legalizes galamsey. Speaking to a congregation, the educationist claimed that by buying gold from small scale miners, GoldBod may also be absorbing gold from illegal miners rather than stopping environmental destruction.

He insisted that if the government truly knew how to distinguish between genuine small scale miners and illicit operators, it should have enforced the law instead of setting up a buyer that cannot or will not make that distinction. The professor pointed to politicians, traditional leaders, and security officials as the real drivers behind the systematic destruction of Ghana’s vital water bodies including the Pra, Offin, and Ankobra Rivers.

In a sharp rebuttal shared via Facebook, Dr. Manteaw argued that Prof. Adei’s commentary suggests he has not read the GoldBod Act and therefore remains oblivious of measures outlined to ensure that illegally mined gold does not enter the supply chain. He noted that the institution is already reviewing proposals for a traceability framework that will follow gold from the point of extraction all the way to the market.

“Prof Stephen Addae’s claim, that the president has legalized galamsey by establishing the GoldBod, betrays his ignorance of the rationale for the establishment of the GoldBod and its mandate. His commentary on the subject, again, suggest that, he has not read the GoldBod Act, and therefore he’s oblivious of measures outlined in the Act to ensure that illegally mined gold do not enter the supply chain,” Dr. Manteaw stated.

The resource governance advocate posed probing questions aimed at diffusing Prof. Adei’s stance. He questioned how an Act requiring establishment of a gold traceability system, which includes documentation of the chain of custody from mine head to market, could be intended to legalize galamsey.

Dr. Manteaw further challenged critics to explain how an entity whose policy and operational instruments align with Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) guidelines on Responsible Mineral Sourcing and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements on Customer Due Diligence could be described as intended to legalize illegal mining.

Expressing disappointment, he described Prof. Adei’s comments as pedestrian and unbecoming of a senior academic. He urged critics to acquaint themselves with the provisions of the GoldBod Act to avoid misleading the public on such critical national matters.

Dr. Manteaw revealed that the Gold Board is already considering proposals for a comprehensive gold traceability system, a core legal requirement under its establishing Act. This system will document the movement of gold from the mine site to the final market, an approach specifically designed to eliminate opportunities for illegal gold to be laundered through legitimate channels.

GoldBod Chief Executive Sammy Gyamfi has announced the Board will introduce a nationwide traceability system ensuring every ounce of purchased gold can be traced to its verified source and extracted in an environmentally compliant manner. The system is expected to be implemented by December 2025.

The policy analyst acknowledged that infiltration of galamsey gold into the supply chain represents a legacy situation inherited by the entity. He credited GoldBod for its commitment to introduce a gold traceability system to encourage responsible mineral sourcing.

Dr. Manteaw noted that GoldBod deals exclusively with licensed buyers and therefore presumes all gold being purchased on its behalf comes from legitimate sources. He conceded that one cannot deny the possibility of some galamsey gold finding its way into the supply chain.

The expert emphasized that GoldBod is working to international standards, guided by OECD guidelines on responsible mineral sourcing and FATF regulations on illicit financial flows, money laundering, and financing of serious organized crime. The entity is also exploring opportunities for acquiring London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) certification.

Dr. Manteaw revealed his involvement in consultations around these standards and his technical support through the United Kingdom Ghana Gold Programme, a UK Home Office support to the Government of Ghana in dealing with illegalities in the small scale mining sector. He called on well meaning Ghanaians to rally around the initiative, describing it as fast becoming the envy of the world.

GoldBod was created to formalize the gold trading sector, particularly for small scale miners, and to promote traceability in the industry. The initiative is also intended to enhance Ghana’s international reputation as a responsible and transparent gold producer while repatriating valuable foreign exchange revenue.

Under this framework, the government envisions GoldBod as the exclusive buyer of gold from licensed small scale miners, operating through accredited aggregators. GoldBod is also expected to serve as the sole assayer of gold in Ghana.

Prof. Adei’s core policy critique targets the structural logic of the new government backed gold purchaser. He questioned whether by creating a national market for the product of small scale miners, whose distinction from galamsey is often murky, the government is simply laundering the output of environmental destruction.

The establishment of a sole state buyer, in Prof. Adei’s view, implies a willingness to absorb gold from the illegal sector rather than confronting and eradicating the source of pollution. He suggests that if the government possessed the technical and political capacity to differentiate between legitimate licensed small scale miners and illegal galamsey operators, it could have stopped illegal mining altogether through rigorous enforcement.

The debate emerges as Ghana grapples with illegal mining that has degraded over 80 percent of the country’s major water bodies, requiring multi billion dollar future investments in water treatment and ecological restoration. Between February and May 2025, GoldBod purchased and exported five tonnes of artisanal and small scale mining gold valued at four billion US dollars.

Prof. Adei stated that politicians, chiefs, and security agents are responsible for polluting entire water sources in Ghana. He sarcastically noted that these groups have a way of making galamsey appear acceptable, citing the current government’s establishment of GoldBod, which claims to purchase gold from genuine small scale miners.

The former NDPC chairman pointed out that major rivers now flow with dangerous levels of turbidity and chemical contamination. He insisted that these three influential groups actively enable galamsey while publicly pretending to combat it.

Dr. Manteaw’s defense highlights the growing divide between those who view GoldBod as a crucial formalization tool and critics who see it as legitimizing environmental destruction. The controversy underscores challenges facing Ghana’s efforts to balance economic benefits of small scale mining with environmental protection and regulatory enforcement.