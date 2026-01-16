Resignations Do Not Undermine MIIF Governance or Workflow – Labour Expert

A labour expert, Ms Claudia Otchere, has dismissed media reports suggesting that recent resignations at the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) amount to a crisis.

“From the perspective of a labour relations expert, the concerns raised about staff resignations at the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) deserve to be acknowledged with clarity and balance.

In any institution, particularly one undergoing reforms, strengthening governance frameworks, and consolidating operational systems, staff movements, including at management level, are not unusual. Such transitions can reflect natural career progression, organizational realignment, or evolving institutional needs, rather than distress.”

Ms Otchere said it is important to emphasize that resignations, in and of themselves, do not constitute a crisis adding that; “The true test of organizational health lies in continuity of operations, stability of systems, and the Fund’s ability to meet its statutory and strategic obligations.”

She strongly noted that, where workflow remains uninterrupted, governance structures are intact, and decision-making processes continue to function effectively, there is no basis for alarm.

“Institutions are built on systems and policies, not on individuals alone, and MIIF’s framework is designed to withstand personnel changes,” she added.

Ms Otchere said while public commentary should always encourage transparency and good governance, it must equally avoid creating unnecessary anxiety or mischief. Measured interpretation of developments, grounded in facts rather than speculation, best serves the public interest.

“On this basis, there is no indication that the Fund is destabilised, and stakeholders can remain confident in MIIF’s capacity to continue delivering on its mandate,” she added.

In underscoring the Chief Executive Officer’s commitment to delivering results, Ms Otchere cited the Fund’s third-quarter royalties collection performance, noting that the trend clearly points to even stronger outcomes by year-end.

She further drew attention to the Fund’s website and social media platforms, where the CEO is seen engaging cordially with staff, describing these as clear indicators of a positive and healthy working environment.

“These are signs that something good is happening and should be recognised rather than unfairly criticised to create negative perceptions,” she stated.

Ms Otchere urged staff to remain calm, focused, and steadfast in the discharge of their duties, while rallying behind the CEO and management, to further enhance the Fund’s performance.

She added that the CEO’s ability to sustain the Fund despite a drastic reduction in its royalty allocation from 77.6 per cent to just 2 per cent is a testament to her resilience, leadership, and results-driven focus.

She also commended the Board of the Fund for its support of the CEO and expressed confidence that this guidance and backing would continue in the best interest of the nation.