Residents Petition Mahama Over Heath Goldfields’ Continuous Refusal To Release Abandoned Shafts To Local Small-Scale Miners

Thousands of aggrieved residents of Prestea in the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region have petitioned President John Dramani Mahama, seeking his immediate intervention in multiple issues they lamented are adversely affecting their livelihoods and employment opportunities.

The residents, led by members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus and some assembly members in the area, staged a peaceful massive red protest on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

The protestors marched from the Point area of Prestea, moving through major streets and passing the Prestea Senior High Technical School junction before linking to Urban Council.

They ended the march at the Point, where they presented their petition to the Municipal Chief Executive of the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipal Assembly, Dr. Matthew Kofi Ayeh, for onward submission to President John Dramani Mahama.

The demonstrators, wearing red bands as a symbol of their frustration, cited what they described as continuous gross disrespect by Heath Goldfields Limited (HGL).

Protesters carried placards highlighting concerns about widespread job losses allegedly caused by HGL’s layoffs.

The company’s conduct, they noted, has long been a point of contention—compounded by financial hardships and rising unemployment in the area.

Their frustrations stem from unresolved high unemployment linked to HGL’s commercial surface mining operations and the company’s continuous refusal to release abandoned shafts for cooperative community mining.

They accused the company of frequently deploying private security, armed police, and military officers to harass community members who attempt small-scale mining in abandoned pits around Prestea.

The protest organisers appealed to President Mahama to direct the management of Heath Goldfields Limited to withdraw military personnel from abandoned pits and to grant distressed residents access to viable mining areas.

Residents claimed the company has repeatedly rejected appeals for portions of its abandoned pits to be allocated to local miners under the government’s Cooperative Mining Programme—even though many of those miners were previously laid off by HGL.

Residents Question HGL’s Operations Near Bondaye Shaft

Organisers told journalists that their community mining activities pose no greater risk than the surface mining operations currently being undertaken by HGL near the Bondaye shaft. They warned that the company’s ongoing surface mining—taking place less than 100 metres from the shaft—could compromise its structural integrity.

They further noted that one of HGL’s active pits is located less than 300 metres from the Prestea township, describing the situation as a violation of Ghana’s Minerals and Mining Act. Residents accused the company of operating outside the law, without the required permits and environmental protections.

Company Reluctant to Release Productive Abandoned Pits

Although HGL has agreed to release one abandoned pit at Prestea-Bondaye, residents rejected the offer, insisting that the pit contains no gold and cannot meaningfully address the massive unemployment crisis created by the company’s layoffs.

They allege that HGL is deliberately offering only unproductive pits while refusing to release lucrative ones that could support community livelihoods.

They argued that giving them access to these pits aligns with the NDC government’s policy to allocate abandoned mines to community cooperatives.

They named several mining catchment areas—including Dumase, Breman, Prestea-Nakaba, Prestea-Bondaye, and Prestea township—where they are seeking access to abandoned shafts.

Allegations of Poor Investment and Use of Obsolete Equipment

Residents further alleged that Heath Goldfields Limited has failed to make the necessary capital investments since beginning commercial surface mining last year.

Instead, they claim the company is using obsolete water pumps and pipes left behind by former operators Golden Star Resources and Future Global Resources.

They expressed concern that HGL has no backup pumps, meaning equipment must be transported to Obuasi for repairs whenever breakdowns occur—causing operational delays and exposing workers and the community to water-related safety risks.

Massive Layoffs and Unpaid Entitlements

The protest organisers lamented what they described as mass layoffs at the mine, claiming HGL previously had about 700 workers but has since dismissed over 600 employees—representing 95% of the workforce.

They said the majority of the affected workers are members of the local Prestea community who are now struggling to survive.

Many of them are also demanding unpaid entitlements, including severance packages, bonuses, and Social Security (SSNIT) contributions, which the company has allegedly failed to honour since taking over the mine in late 2024.

Some former workers, they said, have reportedly died while waiting for their benefits.

Calls for Removal of Military from Mining Pits

Residents appealed to the government to direct HGL to withdraw military personnel from the abandoned pits and grant them access to viable mining areas.

Concerns Regarding HGL’s Tailings Mining Authorization

They demanded to know why HGL has been allowed by the Minerals Commission to mine the tailings ponds despite being financially solvent and continuing operations normally.

HGL inherited significant problems—unpaid worker benefits, debts to contractors—from Future Global Resources, whose license was terminated for failing to invest in and sustain the mine.

Yet, unlike FGR, HGL has been granted permission to mine the tailings ponds without undertaking any rehabilitation works.

The protestors found it unfair and unacceptable that FGR, which had heavily invested in the mine, was denied permission to mine tailings to settle its debts, while HGL—just one year into operations and with minimal investment—is freely operating in these same tailings ponds.

HGL’s Heavy Trucks Damaging Prestea Roads

They urgently requested President Dramani Mahama intervention regarding the company’s unauthorized use of our local road in Prestea as a hauling route.

According to them, the continuous movement of heavy trucks on this road has caused severe damage to the asphalt, created health hazards, and led to environmental and social disruption.

“We have reported this issue to the appropriate government agencies responsible for road safety, environmental protection, and mining regulation, but the situation persists and needs immediate government intervention,” they stated