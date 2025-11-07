Residents, Family Dismiss False Claims Against Gomoa Assin Chief— Describe Allegations as Malicious Lies by Rival Faction

A viral news publication by certain self-seeking individuals in the Gomoa Assin Traditional Area of the Central Region, which accused the Chief of the area, Nana Kofi Asawoma V, of supplying cannabis (marijuana) to young people and employing landguards to attack residents, has turned out to be a complete hoax.

Following a fact-finding mission to Gomoa Assin on Thursday, November 6, 2025, journalists can authoritatively report that there are no landguard activities or gatherings related to marijuana use occurring in the area.

Contrary to the claims made by Ekow Gurah, Kwamena Takor, Isaac Kojo Hammond (Kwaw Busumfi), Edward Arthur (Kofi Mensah), and Nana Enu, investigations have completely discredited their viral allegations that Nana Asawoma supplies cannabis to young people or employs landguards to foment trouble in the Gomoa Assin State.

Residents and members of the Royal Ayoko Family of Gomoa Assin have dismissed the recent allegations against their chief, describing the media reports as baseless fabrications orchestrated by a rival faction seeking to create confusion in the community.

During the fact-finding visit, community members vehemently denied claims that the chief had been destooled or that he was involved in any criminal activities such as distributing Indian hemp or recruiting landguards.

A cross-section of residents, including schoolchildren and the elderly, stated that no such incidents had ever occurred in Gomoa Assin.

“Those allegations are lies. Our chief has never been involved in such things. He is a peaceful and development-oriented leader who has brought unity and progress to this town,” one resident said.

Members of the Ayoko Royal Family, custodians of the stool, also dismissed reports suggesting that Nana Kofi Asawoma V had sold family lands. They clarified that no family lands have been sold under his authority and accused the rival group — led by Ekow Gurah, Kwamena Takor, Isaac Kojo Hammond (Kwaw Busumfi), Edward Arthur (Kofi Mensah), and Nana Enu — of spreading falsehoods to tarnish the chief’s image.

“All these lies are being spread by individuals who are not part of our royal lineage. They went to Buduatta and illegally installed Ekow Gurah, whom we do not recognize as chief. That act is against tradition and the laws of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council,” a family spokesperson stated.

In an interview with journalists to verify the matter, Mr. Richard Atubiga, Registrar of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, confirmed that his office has not received any official complaint or destoolment petition against Nana Kofi Asawoma V.

“Neither I nor the Traditional Council has any records of a destoolment or new installation. What was done at Buduatta was illegal and an affront to custom. We have not supported any group or police personnel to back such an act,” Mr. Atubiga clarified.

He added that the Council had earlier invited the feuding parties for arbitration, but the group led by Ekow Gurah and his allies failed to appear. Instead, they secretly performed the unlawful installation of Ekow Gurah without the approval of the President of the Traditional Council, Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, or the accredited kingmakers.

The residents and royal family members reaffirmed that Nana Kofi Asawoma V remains the only legitimate and gazetted chief of Gomoa Assin, having been lawfully enstooled in 2013.

They condemned attempts by the rival group to involve the police in their internal feud, warning that such actions could destabilize the peace the community currently enjoys.

“Our chief has done nothing wrong. He is still on the throne and commands our full support. Those making noise are only trying to cause confusion,” the family reiterated.

Residents have called on security agencies and the Traditional Council to take firm action against what they describe as “impostors and troublemakers” attempting to usurp the throne unlawfully.

They also appealed to the media to verify facts with the Traditional Council before publishing misleading stories about the chieftaincy affairs of Gomoa Assin.

“Nana Kofi Asawoma V is still our chief. We know no other. Those spreading lies are doing so out of envy and desperation,” a youth leader concluded.

For his part, Nana Kofi Asawoma V reaffirmed:

“Nobody in the Gomoa Assin State, which forms part of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, has destooled me from the throne as Odikro or chief.”

He explained that there are rightful procedures for destoolment, which require credible charges and a formal hearing before the Judiciary Committee of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council. Only after such proceedings and a guilty verdict can a chief be lawfully removed.

“I have not done anything wrong, and nobody has summoned me before the Council. Yet these individuals are in the media peddling lies that I have been destooled,” he stated.

According to him, Ekow Gurah has formed a cartel with Kwamena Takor, Isaac Kojo Hammond (Kwaw Busumfi), Edward Arthur (Kofi Mensah), Nana Enu, and some violent youth, who have been attacking his integrity and chieftaincy status.

He revealed that they even dragged him before the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit (AARU) of the CID Headquarters in Accra, accusing him and other chiefs — including the Paramount Chief of the Akyempim Traditional Area and the Gyaasehene of Gomoa Assin — of selling 3,050 acres of land at Gomoa Assin.

Police investigations led by Chief Inspector Otoo later found these allegations to be false.

Not satisfied, Ekow Gurah allegedly insulted and humiliated the chief publicly at a funeral in Gomoa Assin, calling him a thief and armed robber.

This prompted Nana Kofi Asawoma V to file a defamation suit against Ekow Gurah at the Agona Swedru Circuit Court, which is currently pending.

The chief strongly rejected the accusations labeling him a criminal, stressing that he has never engaged in violence or wrongdoing. He also denied allegations that he supplies cannabis to young people or employs landguards to foment trouble.

“I would be the last person to buy marijuana for anyone. As a responsible traditional ruler who has established a school and a church to mentor children into becoming good future leaders, my stool would punish me if I ever endorsed such acts,” he said.

Nana Kofi Asawoma V further denied involvement in any dubious land transactions, describing the allegations as fabricated stories meant to destroy his reputation.

He maintains cordial relations with all residents, including those now attacking him — some of whom, he revealed, have even sought his financial assistance in the past.

For instance, he noted that Isaac Kojo Hammond (Kwaw Busumfi) once approached him requesting GH₵2,000 to start a second-hand clothing business.

The chief also denied any collusion with the Apam Divisional Police Commander, Madam Esther Seye, or her officers Asante and Inspector Amankye, as claimed by his detractors.

“I don’t even know the officers personally. I have never gone to the Apam Divisional Police Command regarding any chieftaincy issue,” he clarified.

He also denied involvement in the alleged assault of Prince Asante, providing photographic evidence showing two youths beaten by thugs allegedly linked to Ekow Gurah and his followers.

Nana Kofi Asawoma V has since called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohonu, to intervene and restrain Ekow Gurah and his group from inciting violence in Gomoa Assin.

“It is high time the IGP called these individuals to order. Their continuous actions could lead to bloody clashes in the area,” he warned.

The development-oriented chief emphasized that since his enstoolment, he has brought peace, unity, and development to Gomoa Assin.