Resetting the National Leadership Crisis of the Islamic Religion in Ghana: An Open Petition to H. E. John Mahama

*Razak Kojo Opoku(PhD) Writes:*

Religious tension, much like ethnic and tribal conflict, poses a significant threat to national unity and security. The silent but deeply felt leadership vacuum and potential succession crisis within the Islamic religious community in Ghana demand urgent national attention.

This open petition respectfully seeks your intervention, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, in addressing the following pressing concerns related to the Islamic faith in Ghana:

1. Establishment of an official succession plan for the Office of the National Chief Imam

2. Proper and accurate representation of Muslim leadership on the Board of the National Peace Council

3. Amendment to the National Peace Council Act, 2011 (Act 818) to reflect the realities of religious pluralism within Islam and Christianity in Ghana

*Muslim Sects/Denominations in Ghana*

The Muslim population in Ghana is far from monolithic. It comprises a diverse set of Sects and Denominations, each with its own leadership, constitution, and administrative structure. These include:

1. Tijaniyya Muslim Community

2. Ahlussunna Wal-Jama’a (Sunni Muslim Community)

3. Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

4. Shia Muslim Community

5. Qadiriyya Muslim Community

6. Salafi Muslim Community (Salafi Movement)

7. Wahhabi Movement

8. Society of the Muslim Brothers (Muslim Brotherhood)

9. Non-Aligned Muslims

10. Other Sufi Orders not listed above

Each of these groups operates autonomously and has distinct theological and administrative identities. Any national-level religious decision or representation, therefore, must reflect this diversity.

However, currently, in accordance with the National Peace Council Act, 2011(Act 818), only the representatives of Ahlussunna Wal-jama’a(Sunni Muslim Community), Tijaniyya Muslim Community, and Ahmadiyya Muslim Community are members of the Governing Board of National Peace Council.

*Lack of an Official Succession Plan for the Office of the National Chief Imam*

Ghana is on the brink of a potentially destabilizing national Muslim leadership crisis following the eventual exit of His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the current National Chief Imam.

The Office of the National Chief Imam was politically created by former President Jerry John Rawlings without comprehensive consultations or consensus among all Muslim denominations/sects in Ghana. Though the office is widely recognized by political actors and institutions, it lacks a formal legal framework, constitutional mandate, or succession plan accepted by the full spectrum of Muslim sects/denominations in Ghana.

Notably, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu is a member of the Tijaniyya Muslim Community, yet he is NOT the Supreme Leader or President of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana. That title currently belongs to His Eminence Sheikh Khalifa Ahmed Abul-Faidi Maikano Jallo, the President and Spiritual Leader of the largest Tijaniyya population in the country.

Given this background, we strongly urge H.E. John Mahama, Ministry of Interior, and the National Peace Council to initiate inclusive consultations with all key leaders of the various Islamic sects in Ghana, including:

1. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

2. Sheikh Khalifa Ahmed Abul-Faidi Maikano Jallo (Tijaniyya)

3. Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih (Ahmadiyya)

4. Sheikh Salman Mohammed Alhassan (Ahlussunna Wal-Jama’a)

5. Sheikh Abubakar Ahmad Kamaludeen (Shia)

6. Leaders of other recognized Sufi Orders and Islamic Movements/Sects/Denominations in Ghana.

The aim of this dialogue must be to either:

1. Establish a broadly accepted succession framework for the Office of the National Chief Imam, or

2. Dissolve the “concept of National Chief Imam of Ghana” in favor of recognizing each sect/denomination’s leadership independently—similar to the recognition model used for Christian denominations in Ghana.

*Misrepresentation on the Board of the National Peace Council*

Section 4(Vii) of the National Peace Council Act, 2011 (Act 818) provides for Tijaniyya Muslim representation on the governing board of the National Peace Council.

However, there is a serious and unacceptable anomaly in the current implementation. That is,

Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, currently occupies the Tijaniyya seat, despite not being a member of the Tijaniyya sect, but allegedly affiliated with Ahlussunna Wal-Jama’a (Sunni Muslim Community).

This contradicts the stipulation of the Act and represents an injustice to the Tijaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana and its members across the country.

As such, we call on H.E. John Mahama, the National Peace Council, and the Ministry of Interior to urgently correct this misrepresentation by replacing Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu with a legitimate representative nominated by the Tijaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana, led by His Eminence Sheikh Khalifa Ahmed Abul-Faidi Maikano Jallo.

*Amendment to the National Peace Council Act, 2011 (Act 818)*

The current framework of Act 818 does not reflect the full diversity of the Islamic or Christian faith communities in Ghana. We respectfully recommend the following amendments:

1. Expand representation on the Board of the National Peace Council to include all major Islamic sects and denominations.

2. Formally recognize registered Christian associations and councils not currently captured under the Act.

Such changes will enhance the legitimacy, inclusivity, and national relevance of the National Peace Council.

*Inaction by Past Muslim Vice Presidents*

Ghana has had two Muslim Vice Presidents under the 4th Republic namely:

1. H.E. Alhaji Aliu Mahama

2. H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Regrettably, neither was able to take concrete steps to resolve the Islamic leadership issues and potential succession crisis. Their failures to act has left a dangerous vacuum in the Islamic governance structure in Ghana, a vacuum that could escalate into division and unrest in the future.

*A Humble but Urgent Appeal to H.E. John Mahama*

Your Excellency, as a former President and a statesman respected across the religious spectrum, we humbly and urgently call upon you to help reset and resolve the looming leadership crisis confronting the Islamic community in Ghana.

We also respectfully urge that immediate steps be taken to replace Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu on the National Peace Council Board to uphold the legal provisions of Act 818 and respect the integrity of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana.

*Conclusion*

This petition is not driven by sectarian interest, but by a commitment to justice, fairness, and peace in our beloved country. Ghana’s strength lies in its religious and ethnic diversity, and this diversity must be properly acknowledged and respected in national policy and governance.