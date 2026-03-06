Resetting Ghana from the Ground Up: The Urgent Case for Fulfilling Local Government Promises

Ghana stands at a defining moment in its democratic journey. The call to reset our nation reflects the collective desire of citizens for responsive governance, inclusive development, and renewed national progress. Yet, the true test of this reset will not be determined solely in the corridors of power in Accra, but in the strength and effectiveness of our Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs). Resetting Ghana must begin in our communities, where government meets the people and where development must first be felt.

The government has already demonstrated commendable vision through its commitment to strengthening local governance. Promises to elect Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives, increase allocations to the District Assemblies Common Fund, strengthen internally generated revenue capacity, and enable Assemblies to access innovative financing such as municipal bonds represent bold and necessary reforms. Equally important is the pledge to complete the long-awaited decentralisation of key departments to the Assemblies. These commitments reflect a clear understanding that empowered local governments are essential to national transformation.

Fulfilling these promises is critical to delivering meaningful change. Local Assemblies are responsible for essential services that directly affect citizens’ daily lives, including sanitation, local roads, markets, and community infrastructure. When empowered with adequate authority and resources, they become engines of local economic growth, supporting small businesses, creating jobs, and improving living conditions. Furthermore, electing local chief executives will deepen democratic accountability and strengthen citizen trust in governance. Financially empowered Assemblies can also reduce their dependence on central government transfers and respond more effectively to local priorities. In essence, strong local governments are indispensable to building a resilient and inclusive national economy.

However, delays in implementing these reforms risk undermining public confidence and slowing national progress. Citizens have placed their trust in the promise of meaningful change, and timely action is necessary to sustain that trust. Fiscal and administrative decentralisation cannot remain aspirations; they must become reality.

Resetting Ghana is both a historic responsibility and a unique opportunity. By fulfilling its commitments to strengthen local governance, the government can lay the foundation for lasting national progress. Empowering our Assemblies is not merely an administrative reform—it is a patriotic imperative. The reset Ghana seeks will not be built in ministries alone, but in the strength, empowerment, and transformation of our local governments—the true foundation of our democracy and development.

Resetting Ghana from the Ground Up: The Urgent Case for Fulfilling NDC’s Local Government Manifesto Promises

Hi Ai, as an experienced local government practitioner based in Ghana, and a veteran journalist, write a well-structured newspaper publication with the information below. This 415 words article is aimed to underscore my status a thought leader in Ghana’s local government space. Use the details of the draft below to rewrite the article and structure it to be coherent and professionally written “Ghana’s 1992 Constitution is unequivocal in its preference for decentralized local governance as a cardinal governance and development strategy. Specifically, the constitution states in Article 240(1) that “Ghana shall have a system of local government and administration which shall, as far as practicable, be decentralized”. This provision in the constitution was merely administrative but more importantly, it was a strategic commitment to empower citizens, deepen democracy, and bring development closer to the people. Today, as the current John Mahama government pursues its national reset agenda, it is imperative to fulfill the constitutional promise of a meaningful decentralisation as envisioned by the drafters of the fourth republican constitution of Ghana. The NDC in opposition promised to address the mirage of problem of local governance in Ghana which included delayed DACF transfers, limited local revenue mobilization, and insufficient capacity for planning and service delivery. Other challenges also included low citizen participation, poor accountability, fragmented coordination, and inadequate infrastructure, all undermining effective, people-centered local governance.

Consequently, the NDC’s 2024 manifesto pledges to decentralize power effectively, strengthen District Assemblies’ financial and administrative capacity, enhance local revenue generation, ensure accountability and citizen participation, improve service delivery, and empower community leadership to make local governance more efficient, transparent, and people-centered.

Furthermore, the current government’s commitments to strengthen local governance through enhancing internally generated revenue, increasing District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF)- central government financial transfers and targeted local economic development (LED) are fully aligned with the constitutional framework. For instance, Article 252 of the constitution guarantees District Assemblies a dedicated share of national revenue through the District Assemblies Common Fund, while Article 245 empowers Assemblies to levy and collect taxes, rates, and fees to support local development. These provisions underscore the Constitution’s intention to establish a sound financial base for local governments.

This moment presents a historic opportunity to honor the constitutional vision of a decentralized Ghana. Empowering District Assemblies is not simply a policy choice—it is a constitutional obligation and a patriotic duty. By fully strengthening local government institutions, the government can restore public confidence, accelerate development, and build a more inclusive and resilient nation.

The reset Ghana seeks will not be achieved from the center alone, but through empowered Assemblies that reflect the constitutional promise of self-governance, accountability, and development in every community.

Decentralization: The Key to Resetting Ghana from the Ground Up

The 1992 Constitution of Ghana clearly mandates a decentralized system of local governance as the nation’s foremost governance and development strategy. Specifically, Article 240(1) states that “Ghana shall have a system of local government and administration which shall, as far as practicable, be decentralized.” Clearly, this is more than a legal provision; it is a declaration a strategic commitment to empower citizens, deepen democracy, and bring development closer to the people or rather “power to the people”!

The above notwithstanding, for more than three and half decades of its implementation, Ghana’s local governance still faces critical challenges. These challenges include delayed central government (District Assemblies Common Fund -DACF) transfers, limited local revenue mobilization, insufficient planning capacity, low citizen participation, poor accountability and compliance as well fragmented coordination among others. These gaps have continually undermined effective, people-centered and meaningful local governance in Ghana.

To address the above challenges, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party 2024 election manifesto outlined some bold promises to tackle the issues head-on and give local governance in Ghana a lifeline to thrive. The party promised to decentralize governmental power effectively, strengthen District Assemblies’ financial and administrative capacity, boost local revenue mobilization, enhance accountability and compliance, and empower community leadership. These commitments, aligned with key constitutional imperatives such as stated in Articles 245 and 252 of the constitution to establish a sound financial and operational base for Assemblies to drive local governance and development.

The NDC unprecedented endorsement in 2024 election with the party securing more than two-thirds of seats at the national parliament showed strong citizens acceptance of the parties such as those mentioned above. With its current historic feature and good will from citizens, strengthening local government should not be treated as a merely a policy option but rather as a constitutional imperative and a patriotic duty. Indeed, a true national “Reset Ghana” agenda will be incomplete without resetting local governance system of the country. This will mean that Ghana’s governance and development be driven solely by central government ministries, departments and agencies rather built from the ground up as envisaged by the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

This will hopefully empower District Assemblies to embody local governance which is participatory, inclusive, transparency, accountable and above all deliver efficient public service and citizen-driven development. By fulfilling the Constitution’s promise of decentralization, Ghana can restore public confidence, accelerate development, and create a governance system that truly serves every citizen and community in liberating and empowering ways. As such there can be not better “reset” than empowering local governments in the county to be stronger, self-sustaining, more inclusive, and resilient.

Resetting Ghana Must Start With Stronger Local Governments

The 1992 Constitution of Ghana clearly mandates a decentralized system of local governance as the nation’s foremost governance and development strategy. Article 240(1) states that “Ghana shall have a system of local government and administration which shall, as far as practicable, be decentralized.” This provision is more than a legal requirement; it represents a strategic commitment to empower citizens, deepen democracy, and bring development closer to the people — truly placing power in the hands of the people.

Yet, more than three decades after the Constitution came into force, Ghana’s local governance system continues to face significant challenges. These include delays in central government transfers such as the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), limited local revenue mobilization, weak planning capacity, low citizen participation, inadequate accountability and compliance mechanisms, and fragmented institutional coordination. Together, these constraints have undermined the effectiveness of Ghana’s decentralization agenda and limited the ability of District Assemblies to deliver meaningful, people-centered development.

In response to these longstanding challenges, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in its 2024 election manifesto, outlined several commitments aimed at revitalizing local governance in Ghana. The party pledged to deepen decentralization, strengthen the financial and administrative capacity of District Assemblies, improve local revenue mobilization, enhance accountability and compliance, and empower community leadership structures. These commitments align with key constitutional provisions, particularly Articles 245 and 252, which seek to establish a sound financial and operational base for District Assemblies to effectively drive local governance and development.

The NDC’s unprecedented endorsement in the 2024 general elections by securing more than two-thirds of parliamentary seats reflects significant public confidence in the party’s policy agenda. With this historic mandate and the goodwill of citizens, strengthening local government should not be treated merely as a policy option but rather as a constitutional imperative and a patriotic duty.

Indeed, any meaningful national “Reset Ghana” agenda will remain incomplete without a fundamental reset of the country’s local governance system. Development cannot continue to be driven almost exclusively by central government ministries, departments, and agencies. Instead, it must be built from the ground up, as envisioned by the 1992 Constitution.

Furthermore, empowered District Assemblies can become the true engines of participatory, inclusive, transparent, and accountable governance while delivering efficient public services and citizen-driven development. By fulfilling the Constitution’s promise of decentralization, Ghana can restore public confidence in governance, accelerate equitable development, and strengthen democratic participation across communities.

Ultimately, there can be no better “reset” for Ghana than empowering local governments to become stronger, more self-sustaining, inclusive, and resilient institutions capable of transforming development from the grassroots upward.

Robert Obenyah is Managing Partner of Drona Development Solutions, a development cooperation support consulting firm based in Accra, Ghana, and a governance practitioner focused on decentralization, citizen participation, and institutional reforms.