Researchers Unveil Paper Thin Brain Chip That Wirelessly Streams Neural Signals

Researchers at Columbia University, NewYork Presbyterian Hospital, Stanford University, and the University of Pennsylvania have developed a revolutionary brain implant that could transform treatment for neurological conditions while enabling direct communication between human brains and artificial intelligence systems. The Biological Interface System to Cortex (BISC) represents a major advance in brain computer interface technology by consolidating complex electronics onto a single silicon chip.

The BISC implant measures just 50 micrometers thick, roughly the thickness of a human hair, and occupies approximately 3 cubic millimeters of space. Ken Shepard, professor of electrical engineering at Columbia University, explained the device can slide into the space between the brain and skull. The chip contains 65,536 recording electrodes and 1,024 recording channels that capture neural activity at unprecedented resolution. All signal processing, wireless communication, and power management functions occur on the same integrated circuit, eliminating the need for bulky external canisters that current brain computer interfaces require.

The research team published their findings in Nature Electronics on December 8, 2025. Brett Youngerman, assistant professor of neurological surgery at Columbia University and neurosurgeon at NewYork Presbyterian, served as chief clinical collaborator. Andreas Tolias, professor at the Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University, contributed expertise in training AI models on neural data. The implant can be inserted through a minimally invasive incision in the skull and placed directly on the brain’s surface without penetrating tissue, reducing tissue damage and signal degradation over time.

The wireless device communicates with an external relay station worn by the user at data transmission rates of 100 megabits per second, approximately 100 times faster than existing wireless brain computer interfaces. The relay station then connects to computers through standard WiFi networks. This high bandwidth connection enables advanced machine learning systems to decode complex neural patterns related to movement, perception, and intent in real time.

Preclinical testing demonstrated the device’s ability to record stable neural signals from motor and visual cortices over extended periods. Early human studies for short term recordings during surgery are currently underway, providing valuable data about device performance in clinical settings. Initial clinical work shows it can remain stable while capturing detailed neural activity.

The technology holds promise for treating multiple neurological conditions. Youngerman, Shepard, and epilepsy neurologist Catherine Schevon recently received funding from the National Institutes of Health to explore BISC applications for drug resistant epilepsy. Potential applications extend to restoring motor function in paralysis patients, enabling speech restoration for individuals with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or stroke damage, and possibly restoring vision for certain forms of blindness.

The project received support from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) through its Neural Engineering Systems Design program. To accelerate commercialization, researchers from Columbia and Stanford founded Kampto Neurotech, a startup company developing research ready versions of the chip. Company founder Nanyu Zeng, a Columbia electrical engineering alumnus and lead project engineer, stated the technology represents a fundamentally different approach to building brain computer interface devices with capabilities exceeding competing systems by multiple orders of magnitude.

Bijan Pesaran from the University of Pennsylvania, who collaborated on preclinical testing in motor and visual cortices, noted the extreme miniaturization creates an exciting platform for future implantable technologies that could interface with the brain using light and sound modalities. The single chip design offers scalability advantages that could enable more sophisticated neuroprosthetic devices and brain AI interfaces for treating various neuropsychiatric disorders.

Traditional brain computer interfaces require separate components including amplifiers, data converters, radio transmitters, and power circuits housed in large canisters surgically implanted in the skull or chest with wires running to the brain. BISC eliminates this complexity by integrating all functions onto one flexible complementary metal oxide semiconductor chip. The ultra thin form factor and wireless design minimize surgical invasiveness while maximizing information flow between brain and external devices.

The technology could eventually enable seamless interaction between human brains and AI systems, transforming both medical treatment approaches and human machine interfaces. Shepard emphasized the work aims to prepare for a future where brain AI communication occurs naturally for human benefit, potentially changing how society treats brain disorders and how people engage with technology in daily life.