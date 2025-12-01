Research Warns Gas Policy Could Eliminate Thousands of Jobs

Ghana’s Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distribution risks eliminating over 12,000 jobs and marginalizing local businesses despite its safety objectives, according to new research by IMANI Africa and ATLAS Network.

The detailed analysis titled Promoting Economic Freedom: Addressing the Impact of Government Interventionism on Free Market Principles in Ghana examines the policy introduced following the tragic 2017 gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra. The model mandates exchange of pre filled cylinders rather than traditional refilling, designed to centralize high pressure filling away from neighborhoods and increase access to clean cooking fuel.

Local LPG operators who invested substantially in existing infrastructure over decades view the rapid transition as an existential threat. The research reveals that more than 12,000 people employed by the conventional distribution system face potential job losses if traditional filling station roles are eliminated or restructured without appropriate compensation mechanisms. Existing marketers and tanker drivers fear the new model will reduce their roles significantly.

Traditional operators also confronted daunting financial barriers to participation. While bottling plants received an approved margin of $80 per metric ton (MT) under the Fees and Charges Act, this amount often falls short of covering high transition costs for complying with CRM’s stringent technical and branding requirements. Smaller operators and traditional retailers lacking necessary capital buffers found themselves unable to participate, raising the prospect of forced market exit.

The research identified fears that CRM policy sets the stage for market concentration favoring a few well capitalized players. Marketers warned that the initial phase privileged two major bottlers, Blue Ocean operated by Puma Energy and Sage Petroleum operated by Quantum Group and Arch Holdings. Industry stakeholders specifically worried this emerging duopoly would entrench market power and stifle price competition by limiting distribution rights for smaller, independent marketers.

Blue Ocean, identified as foreign affiliated, along with other large players including Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) and Sage, operate vertically integrated structures encompassing bottling plants, Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs), and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Industry associations argued this allows established giants to create unfair advantages, generating a protected zone for incumbent operators at the expense of smaller players.

For Ghanaian households, CRM introduced major affordability and access problems, particularly for low income families. The core requirement of exchanging a full cylinder clashes with flexible purchasing habits of vulnerable consumers who rely on buying gas in smaller quantities to suit daily or weekly budgets. This lack of pricing flexibility presents high risk of exclusion.

Average LPG prices of 12.60 Ghana cedis per kilogram in 2023 stood over four times the cost of using charcoal at 2.84 cedis per kilogram. IMANI predicted that if the standardized exchange model excludes low income users, the policy risks pushing them back toward cheaper biomass fuels like charcoal and firewood, thereby reversing gains in public health and environmental outcomes.

Available data confirms this challenge. While urban LPG adoption reached 36.4 percent in 2022, rural adoption remained marginalized at just 7.1 percent. The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) initially drove CRM implementation aggressively, with operators criticizing its adversarial regulatory style, including sudden reclassification of long standing, safety compliant refill stations as high risk to compel rapid adoption.

However, pressure on operators eased by late 2025. The Ministry of Energy and NPA announced in November that CRM and the existing LPG refill model would operate concurrently and indefinitely to safeguard long standing private investments. NPA Chief Executive Godwin Kudzo Tameklo stated it is wrong to use policies to collapse people’s investments, emphasizing both models would run side by side.

Despite this crucial assurance of coexistence, deep concerns remain according to IMANI. Stakeholders across the board agree that CRM lacked a solid empirical foundation before its rollout, as no systematic consumer feedback or formal risk benefit analysis was conducted. This gap, coupled with lack of a formal Memorandum of Understanding to formalize roles and compensation for existing marketers, continues to fuel a trust deficit between regulators and the industry.

The research proposes creating legacy operator integration pathways allowing qualified pre existing retailers to participate as exchange points subject to compliance safeguards. Recommendations include mandating right of first refusal for traditional operators in underserved areas and providing acquisition subsidies or deferred payment options for low income households.

IMANI emphasized creating publicly available risk classification manuals detailing methodology and thresholds for rating LPG stations to remove regulatory ambiguity. The organization calls for independent appeals mechanisms where operators can challenge adverse licensing decisions through transparent resolution processes.