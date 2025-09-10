Research Institute Targets 2 Billion Dryland Residents

The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics launched a five-year strategic plan Monday aimed at transforming agriculture for over two billion people living in the world’s dryland regions.

ICRISAT unveiled its Strategic Plan 2025-2030 during the Africa Food Systems Forum in Dakar, Senegal, positioning the initiative as a response to escalating climate change impacts, land degradation, and rural poverty across semi-arid regions globally.

The plan targets areas where rainfall patterns are increasingly unpredictable and traditional farming methods struggle to sustain livelihoods. Drylands cover approximately 40 percent of global land surface and support populations particularly vulnerable to climate-related agricultural disruptions.

Director General Himanshu Pathak described drylands as frontline locations facing multiple global challenges including food insecurity and economic instability. The institute aims to advance climate-smart agriculture while ensuring inclusive economic growth in these regions.

The strategy aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals timeline, which calls for achievement of poverty and hunger reduction targets by 2030. Only five years remain to reach these objectives, creating urgency around agricultural transformation initiatives.

ICRISAT’s approach centers on three core areas: developing climate-resilient crop varieties, advancing regenerative farming systems, and transforming food systems through market-driven innovations and inclusive business models.

The institute simultaneously signed a cooperation agreement with Senegal’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Equipment, committing to accelerate development and adoption of high-performing crop varieties suited to local conditions.

Agriculture Minister Mabouba Diagne and ICRISAT officials formalized the partnership to strengthen food security through improved cereal and legume varieties designed for Senegal’s farming environments.

Technical advisors from Senegal and Uganda acknowledged needs for accelerated innovation and stronger partnerships between governments and research institutions to benefit smallholder farmers across the region.

The Africa Food Systems Forum 2025, hosted under the leadership of Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, ran from August 31 to September 5 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf in Dakar. The forum brought together public and private sector leaders, policymakers, researchers, and development partners focused on continental food system transformation.

The strategy emphasizes South-South cooperation through ICRISAT’s Center of Excellence platform, which facilitates knowledge exchange between developing countries to accelerate food system improvements at scale.

Semi-arid regions face particular challenges from climate change as rising temperatures and shifting precipitation patterns threaten crop yields. Traditional varieties often lack resilience to extended drought periods or extreme weather events.

Agricultural research institutions increasingly focus on developing crop varieties that maintain productivity under stress conditions while providing nutritional benefits to rural populations dependent on subsistence farming.

The initiative targets multiple development outcomes including resilient food systems, improved rural economies, women and youth empowerment, and ecosystem restoration across dryland areas.

ICRISAT operates as part of the CGIAR global research partnership, coordinating with international development organizations to address food security challenges in vulnerable regions.

Rural populations in semi-arid areas often lack access to improved seeds, extension services, and market connections that could enhance agricultural productivity and household incomes.

The five-year timeline reflects recognition that agricultural transformation requires sustained investment and coordination across research, policy, and implementation sectors to achieve measurable impact.