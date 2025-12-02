Republic Financial Holdings Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has released its first Sustainability Report, marking a significant milestone in embedding sustainability across all group operations as climate and social change accelerate.

The publication released on November 21, 2025, consolidates years of progress and reaffirms the financial institution’s commitment to delivering long-term value for customers, employees, and communities across its entire footprint. RFHL operates banks and subsidiaries across sixteen Caribbean and West African countries including Republic Bank Ghana.

Group President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nigel Baptiste highlighted the urgency driving the sustainability agenda. He emphasized that true leadership extends beyond providing sound financial services, noting that climate disruption, social inequality, and shifting stakeholder expectations demand purposeful and accountable action.

Baptiste noted that in the Caribbean, the financial burden of climate impacts exacerbates challenges including food security, healthcare access, economic diversification, supply chain disruptions, and migration. These realities shape the group’s strategy and reinforce commitment to long-term resilience.

The report demonstrates RFHL actively embedding sustainability into daily operations through strengthened systems, policies, and culture. Progress includes delivering climate-aligned financial solutions and advancing toward a 200 million dollar Climate Finance Target alongside Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) driven community programmes and employee-led initiatives.

Group Vice President Richard Sammy contextualized efforts within global sustainable finance trends. He revealed that in just two years, global sustainable finance surged to 8.2 trillion dollars in 2024, representing a 17 percent increase from 2023.

Sammy illustrated innovative climate adaptation mechanisms by referencing Hurricane Melissa’s impact on Jamaica. Two disaster-financing instruments were triggered including a 150 million dollar World Bank catastrophe bond and a 70.8 million dollar payout from the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF). While insufficient for full recovery, these instruments demonstrate how layered financing can transform climate risk into swift response and long-term resilience.

The report highlights growing sustainability influence across the group, including RFHL’s alignment with leading reporting frameworks such as the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) principles. Active participation in regional and international sustainability forums also features prominently.

Key milestones showcased include the inaugural 2024 RFHL Sustainability Expo and the group’s contribution to the Conference of the Parties (COP) 30 Baku to Belém Roadmap to 1.3T. These initiatives demonstrate expanding engagement with global climate and sustainability frameworks.

Beyond outlining achievements, the document illustrates how sustainability shapes operations from early shifts in risk culture and data governance to foundational work in product design and customer service. The group continues building internal capacity needed to advance longer-term climate and social objectives.

RFHL comprises the registered owner of all banks in the Republic Group including Republic Bank Limited, Republic Bank Guyana Limited, Republic Bank Barbados Limited, Republic Bank Grenada Limited, Republic Bank St Maarten, Republic Bank Eastern Caribbean Limited, Republic Bank Anguilla Limited, Republic Bank Suriname, Republic Bank Cayman Limited, and Republic Bank Ghana. The holding company also owns Cayman National Corporation, Republic Wealth Management Limited, and other subsidiaries.

The holding company was formed to offer increased operational efficiencies and optimum group management, ultimately leading to greater value for shareholders and clients while enabling strategic focus and diversification. The structure aligns with international best practice for financial institutions operating across multiple jurisdictions.

RFHL reported profit attributable to equity holders of 329 million dollars for the year ended September 30, 2025, representing a 9.7 percent increase over 2024’s reported profit of 300 million dollars. The board declared a final dividend bringing the total dividend to 0.90 dollars per share for the fiscal year, an increase of 5.3 percent over the previous year.

Chairman Vincent A. Pereira noted that capital and liquidity positions remain robust, providing a solid foundation for continued growth and innovation. Capital adequacy ratios remain strong across all sixteen operating countries and at the consolidated level.

Throughout the year, the group executed strategic priorities including enhancing customer experience, accelerating digital transformation, and embedding sustainability and good governance at operations’ core. Social investment programs and partnerships supported national communities, youth development, and small business growth.

RFHL invites the public, partners, and regional stakeholders to explore and share the full report available at rfhl.com/sr2025. The organization seeks engagement as it continues driving a resilient, sustainable Caribbean while expanding operations across the region and into West Africa through Republic Bank Ghana.