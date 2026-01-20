Republic Financial Holdings Exceeds Climate Finance Goal by 18 Percent

Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has surpassed its ambitious climate finance target, deploying approximately 235.5 million United States dollars in sustainable projects across the Caribbean and Ghana since establishing the goal in 2021.

The achievement exceeds the original 200 million dollar target by nearly 18 percent, or just over 35.5 million dollars, marking a significant milestone in the financial institution’s sustainability journey. The announcement, made on January 15 from Port of Spain, Trinidad, reinforces RFHL’s position as a leader in sustainable finance throughout its operating markets.

Renewable energy remains the primary driver of climate finance activity, accounting for 46.46 percent of total climate lending and investment. Sustainable transport follows closely behind, representing 40.28 percent of total climate finance deployed. The financing supports individuals and businesses undertaking climate adaptive and climate resilient projects spanning renewable energy, sustainable transport, energy efficiency, sustainable agriculture, and other climate solutions promoting long term environmental and economic sustainability.

From a geographic perspective, Trinidad and Tobago leads climate finance activity with 42.17 percent of total funding. Barbados follows with 25.36 percent, while Guyana and Ghana contribute 12.17 percent and 10.36 percent respectively. These figures highlight strong demand for climate focused financing across both RFHL’s Caribbean and African markets.

Ghana’s 10.36 percent contribution represents a meaningful portion of the group’s climate finance efforts, particularly given the country’s ambitious renewable energy goals. The West African nation aims to achieve 10 percent renewable energy in its generation mix by 2030 and has outlined plans requiring billions in climate related investment across multiple sectors.

The climate finance goal was established in 2021 under RFHL’s commitment to responsible banking and alignment with net zero frameworks. The objective was designed to mobilize lending and investment for climate focused projects across the group’s sixteen subsidiaries operating in the Caribbean Community region, Cayman Islands, Ghana, Saint Maarten, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands.

Nigel Baptiste, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of RFHL, emphasized the regional significance of the achievement. He noted that surpassing the target demonstrates growing appetite for sustainable finance within the region and underscores the critical role financial institutions can play in supporting the transition to more resilient, low carbon economies.

Baptiste acknowledged the dedication and collaboration of teams across RFHL’s branches, units, and subsidiaries, whose collective efforts proved instrumental in reaching this milestone. He stated that their commitment continues to drive meaningful impact in climate resilience, sustainable development, and shared prosperity across the markets they serve.

Building on this momentum, the RFHL Group remains firmly committed to advancing its broader sustainability agenda. The institution will continue actively supporting climate related projects, mobilizing finance, and expanding access to funding to advance climate adaptation, mitigation, and technical assistance, particularly in low income and vulnerable communities.

The achievement comes amid growing global focus on sustainable finance and climate action. Caribbean nations face particular vulnerability to climate impacts, including rising sea levels, more frequent hurricanes, and changing weather patterns that threaten food security, infrastructure, and economic stability.

RFHL operates as the parent company for Republic Bank Limited and its various subsidiaries across the region. The group provides retail and commercial banking services alongside other financial offerings through an extensive network of branches and digital platforms.