Republic Bank rallies SMEs with growth strategies at business summit

More than 100 entrepreneurs and business owners gathered in Accra as Republic Bank Ghana hosted its SME Business Seminar, positioning itself as the preferred financial partner for small and medium enterprises seeking sustainable expansion.

The high-impact event brought together industry leaders to share practical strategies for navigating Ghana’s competitive business landscape. Key speakers included Republic Bank Managing Director Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku, GEPA Deputy CEO Ambrose Edwin Nsarkoh, and GUTA President Joseph Obeng.

Dr. Dzoboku emphasized the bank’s commitment to supporting SMEs as Ghana’s economic backbone during his keynote address. “At Republic Bank, we understand that when SMEs succeed, the nation prospers,” he told the engaged audience.

The bank has developed tailored solutions including innovative Business Credit Cards and specialized financing products designed to help entrepreneurs embrace technology and drive innovation. “We are more than a bank; we are your growth partner,” Dzoboku declared.

GEPA’s Nsarkoh highlighted untapped export opportunities for Ghanaian businesses willing to meet international standards. “SMEs have the potential to position Ghana as a strong player on the global stage,” he explained, noting that technology adoption and quality improvements could help local businesses compete internationally.

Strategic partnerships with financial institutions like Republic Bank make export success achievable for smaller companies, according to Nsarkoh. “By leveraging technology, improving product quality, and understanding export market requirements, our businesses can compete and win internationally,” he said.

GUTA’s Obeng stressed resilience and adaptability as essential survival skills in today’s rapidly evolving market environment. He praised Republic Bank for providing the financing and advisory support that enables SMEs to reinvent themselves when necessary.

“The business environment is evolving rapidly, and SMEs must be agile, creative, and prepared to reinvent themselves,” Obeng noted. “With the right mindset and resources, our SMEs will not only survive but lead.”

The seminar showcased Republic Bank’s SME-focused financial products, particularly Business Credit Cards offering flexible payment options and cash flow management tools. These solutions target entrepreneurs ready to embrace digital transformation and meet changing market demands.

Detailed presentations came from bank specialists including Dina Opoku from Electronic Channel and Payments, Anthony Buagbe from the SME Unit, and Martin Obodai Atter from International Trade Services. Their product demonstrations sparked meaningful engagement with attendees seeking practical solutions.

The visible enthusiasm among participants reflected renewed confidence among Ghanaian businesses to scale operations and position themselves for long-term success. Many entrepreneurs expressed readiness to embrace innovation and expand their market reach with proper financial backing.

Republic Bank’s event underscored the critical role financial institutions play in SME development across Ghana’s economy. The bank continues encouraging entrepreneurs to engage with its dedicated SME Banking Team for access to specialized tools, financing options and expert guidance.

The seminar comes as Ghana’s SME sector faces both challenges and opportunities in an increasingly competitive regional market. Access to appropriate financing and business development support remains crucial for companies seeking to grow beyond their current limitations.