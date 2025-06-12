Republic Bank Launches Affordable Cedi Mortgage Campaign

Republic Bank Ghana has introduced a competitive mortgage financing campaign capitalizing on the cedi’s recent appreciation, offering fixed interest rates in the “teens” until August 2025.

The initiative aims to make homeownership more accessible during Ghana’s current economic rebound, with the bank positioning it as the most favorable mortgage market offering available.

Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku, Managing Director of Republic Bank, emphasized the timing: “With the cedi’s strong performance, we’re translating these macroeconomic gains into tangible benefits for prospective homeowners.” The bank’s Head of Mortgage Dan Adjetey Mohenu highlighted key advantages including fixed-rate stability throughout loan terms, reduced monthly payments, and significant long-term interest savings compared to existing market options.

The campaign accommodates various buyer needs—first-time purchases, property upgrades, and crucially, mortgage refinancing from other institutions. Republic Bank reports strong early interest, particularly from middle-income professionals seeking to leverage the improved exchange rate environment. Industry analysts note this move could stimulate Ghana’s real estate sector by addressing one of its traditional barriers—high financing costs—while setting a competitive benchmark for other mortgage providers.