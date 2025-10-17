Republic Bank Ghana Records 38% Profit Surge in Nine Months

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has delivered impressive financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with profit after tax climbing to GH₵176.6 million compared to GH₵128.3 million during the same period last year. The results represent a substantial 37.7% year on year increase, signaling robust growth despite challenging economic conditions.

The bank’s operating income reached GH₵659.5 million, up from GH₵557.3 million in 2024, driven primarily by stronger net interest income and improved trading activities. Net interest income grew to GH₵508.6 million from GH₵418.4 million, reflecting enhanced asset quality and strategic lending decisions that boosted the institution’s core revenue streams.

Total assets expanded to GH₉.77 billion as of September 30, marking a significant increase from GH₈.92 billion recorded during the corresponding period in 2024. Customer deposits also showed healthy growth, rising to GH₆.11 billion from GH₅.88 billion, which demonstrates continued client confidence in the bank’s stability and service offerings.

Operating efficiency improved notably, with the bank managing to reduce its net impairment losses on financial assets to GH₵15 million, down sharply from GH₵29.1 million in the previous year. This reduction suggests better credit risk management and improved loan portfolio quality, though the Non-Performing Loan ratio remained relatively stable at 16.49% compared to 16.51% in September 2024.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio strengthened to 16.75%, up from 15.59% in the prior year period, comfortably exceeding regulatory requirements and providing a solid buffer for future growth initiatives. Meanwhile, the liquidity ratio stood at 121.23%, maintaining the bank’s strong position to meet customer obligations and regulatory standards.

Personnel expenses increased to GH₵193.2 million from GH₵176.3 million, reflecting potential staff expansion or compensation adjustments as the institution scales its operations. Other operating expenses also rose to GH₵138.6 million from GH₵121.8 million, which management attributed to inflationary pressures and business expansion activities.

Republic Bank’s consolidated group performance, which includes subsidiary operations, showed even stronger results with profit after tax reaching GH₵202.4 million compared to GH₵144.7 million in 2024. The group’s total assets stood at GH₉.83 billion, while total equity attributable to shareholders reached GH₁.23 billion.

The financial institution maintained regulatory compliance throughout the period, with zero defaults in statutory liquidity requirements and no accompanying sanctions. The bank’s board chairman, Mr. Jonathan Prince Cann, and managing director, Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku, signed off on the unaudited financial statements, confirming their accuracy and completeness.

Looking at the bank’s investment activities, there was significant portfolio repositioning with GH₅.82 billion in investment securities sold at amortized cost, while GH₄.56 billion was deployed into new securities purchases. This active treasury management approach appears designed to optimize returns amid Ghana’s evolving interest rate environment.

The positive results come as Ghana’s banking sector continues recovering from previous economic challenges, with improved macroeconomic indicators supporting financial institutions’ profitability. Republic Bank’s performance suggests effective risk management and strategic positioning that has allowed it to capitalize on emerging opportunities while maintaining prudent lending standards.