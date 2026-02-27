Republic Bank Ghana Posts GH¢255m Profit, Recommends First Dividend in Three Years

Republic Bank (Ghana) Public Limited Company (PLC) has reported a net profit of GH¢254.59 million for the full year ended December 31, 2025, a 35.6 percent increase from the GH¢187.7 million recorded in 2024, as the Trinidad-owned lender closed out its strongest annual performance since entering the Ghanaian market.

The audited results, approved by the board on February 26, 2026, and signed off by Ernst and Young Chartered Accountants on February 27, reveal a bank that has decisively reversed its accumulated losses position, with retained earnings turning positive to GH¢159.2 million at year-end compared with accumulated losses of GH¢20.97 million at the start of 2025.

Operating income for the bank rose 20.2 percent to GH¢925.7 million, driven by an 11.5 percent increase in net interest income to GH¢708.5 million and a 15.5 percent jump in net fee and commission income to GH¢102.1 million. Interest income calculated under the effective interest method reached GH¢1.25 billion for the year. The bank’s loan book expanded to GH¢3.46 billion at year-end, up from GH¢3.05 billion in 2024, while customer deposits grew sharply to GH¢8.37 billion from GH¢6.11 billion, a 36.8 percent year-on-year increase that reflects continued customer confidence.

Total assets at the bank level crossed GH¢12.27 billion, up from GH¢9.54 billion a year earlier, representing a 28.5 percent expansion. Cash and cash equivalents surged to GH¢6.03 billion from GH¢4.47 billion, underpinning a liquidity ratio of 114.42 percent, well above the regulatory minimum.

In a significant governance milestone, the directors recommended for the first time since at least 2023 a dividend of five Ghana pesewas per share, subject to Bank of Ghana (BoG) approval. No dividend was paid in either 2023 or 2024 as management prioritised rebuilding reserves following the impact of Ghana’s domestic debt exchange programme.

Asset quality also improved materially. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio fell to 14.15 percent from 15.64 percent in 2024, continuing a downward trend that began in the second half of last year. The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) strengthened to 20.15 percent from 18.20 percent, comfortably exceeding the Bank of Ghana’s minimum requirement and reflecting robust capital buffers against future shocks.

Total equity attributable to shareholders of the bank reached GH¢1.23 billion at year-end, up from GH¢979.6 million, a GH¢254.6 million improvement driven entirely by the year’s profit after reserves transfers. The statutory reserve fund grew to GH¢368.1 million from GH¢304.5 million following mandatory transfers. The bank recorded zero defaults in statutory liquidity for the second consecutive year.

At the group level, which includes subsidiaries Republic Investments (Ghana) Limited, Republic Securities Limited, HFC Realty Company Limited, HFC Venture Capital, Republic Boafo Limited, and Republic Trust Limited Company, consolidated profit after tax reached GH¢287.9 million, up from GH¢210.7 million in 2024. Group total assets stood at GH¢12.34 billion and total equity at GH¢1.34 billion.

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC is 66.54 percent owned by Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), incorporated in Trinidad and Tobago, which holds banking operations across 16 Caribbean and West African countries.

NewsGhana has covered Republic Bank Ghana’s quarterly results throughout 2025, including the 38 percent nine-month profit surge reported in October 2025.