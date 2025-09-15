Republic Bank Ghana Moves Headquarters to Independence Avenue

Republic Bank Ghana has officially relocated its headquarters to a state-of-the-art facility on Independence Avenue, positioning the financial institution at the heart of Accra’s prestigious banking district. The move from the bank’s former North Ridge location to Republic Court represents a strategic milestone in the institution’s five-year growth plan.

The new flagship building sits prominently at Ridge Roundabout on Independence Avenue, directly opposite the iconic AU Square. This prime location places Republic Bank within walking distance of Ghana’s central banking hub, where several major financial institutions maintain their operations.

“The relocation to the Republic Court flagship building on Independence Avenue is a pivotal step in our five-year strategic plan,” said Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku, Managing Director of Republic Bank Ghana. The executive emphasized that the move reflects the bank’s vision for growth while assuring customers that services would remain unaffected during the transition.

The relocation comes as Ghana’s banking sector shows signs of recovery following recent financial sector reforms. Industry projections indicate the banking market in Ghana is expected to grow by 4.31% through 2029, creating opportunities for established institutions to expand their market presence.

Republic Bank Ghana meticulously planned the headquarters transfer to ensure seamless operations. Customers continue accessing all banking services through the institution’s digital platforms, including the RepublicMobile Ghana app and RepublicOnline system, as well as through the new flagship branch and other nationwide locations.

The bank’s parent company, Republic Financial Holdings Limited of Trinidad and Tobago, represents the largest independent banking group in the English-speaking Caribbean. With total assets exceeding USD 18.5 billion at the end of 2024, the group brings significant financial strength to its Ghanaian subsidiary.

Republic Bank Ghana offers comprehensive financial services spanning corporate, commercial, and retail banking, alongside investment banking, trustee services, and mortgage lending. The institution also provides Visa credit and debit card services and microfinance solutions, positioning itself as a one-stop financial services provider.

The Independence Avenue location strategically positions Republic Bank to strengthen community engagement while expanding its customer base in Ghana’s economic capital. The move aligns with broader trends in the financial sector, where institutions are consolidating operations in prime locations to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives under the “Power to Make a Difference” program, Republic Bank focuses on sustainable development goals including health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, and climate action. The new headquarters is expected to serve as a platform for expanding these community-focused programs.

The relocation reinforces Republic Bank Ghana’s commitment to maintaining its position as a leading universal banking institution while preparing for future growth opportunities in Ghana’s evolving financial landscape.