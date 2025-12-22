Republic Bank breaks ground on mechanized boreholes in three regions

Republic Bank Ghana has launched construction of mechanized boreholes in separate ceremonies held in Dingoni Community in Tolon District, Pwalugu in Talensi District, and Taviefe in Ho Municipality on December 18, 2025.

The ceremonies marked a significant milestone in the bank’s commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 on Clean Water and Sanitation, forming part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and Power to Make a Difference initiative. The events brought together traditional authorities, government officials, community leaders, and Republic Bank representatives.

Each mechanized borehole project is designed with both electric and solar powered pumping systems to ensure reliability. The initiatives represent direct investments in public health, education, and economic resilience across the Northern Region, Upper East Region, and Volta Region.

Managing Director of Republic Bank Ghana Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku emphasized that the initiative goes beyond physical infrastructure. He noted the bank is investing in health, dignity, education, and future prosperity for Ghanaians, exemplifying the Power to Make a Difference philosophy.

Dzoboku joined Republic Bank Ghana in January 2007 as Head of Risk Management and progressed through various leadership positions before his appointment as Managing Director in July 2022. He succeeded Farid Antar who retired after over 42 years of service to Republic Financial Holdings Group. Under Dzoboku’s leadership, Republic Bank Ghana posted total comprehensive income of 210.68 million cedis for 2024, representing a 45 percent year on year increase.

In Dingoni Community, Woribogu Lana Abukari, Chief of Woribogu, expressed appreciation to Republic Bank for what he described as a genuine demonstration of care for the community. At Pwalugu, District Chief Executive John Millim Nabwomya lauded the depth and quality of the borehole project, describing it as true and impactful CSR noting that access to clean water remains one of the most pressing challenges in the area.

Naba Ko-Gbira Maatisike, Chief of Atampure Bulika in Talensi District, thanked the bank for undertaking a project that will bring life to the people. He noted several high profile interventions in the past had failed due to inadequate drilling depth and appealed to the bank to dig deep enough to ensure sustainable water supply.

In Taviefe, Member of Parliament for Ho Central Edem Kofi Kpotosu expressed appreciation and emphasized the project’s impact on education. He encouraged students to take their studies seriously, noting that water availability would significantly reduce time spent trekking long distances in search of water, time that often affects learning and productivity.

Volta Regional Minister James Gunu described the project as timely and deeply impactful, particularly given water scarcity challenges facing parts of the region. He recalled that during his first visit to Taviefe Senior High School, the water situation deeply burdened him, and he expressed joy that Republic Bank had stepped in with what he described as a bold and compassionate intervention.

The water projects form part of Republic Bank Ghana’s 2025 CSR programme and directly support SDG 6 on Clean Water and Sanitation. As a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited, a signatory to the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative Principles for Responsible Banking and founding member of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, the bank continues to align with global sustainability frameworks for local impact.

Republic Bank Ghana focuses on four Sustainable Development Goal areas including Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Clean Water and Sanitation, and Climate Action as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility under the Power to Make a Difference initiative. The bank has been expanding its community development activities across Ghana’s regions throughout 2025.

The bank opened its first Volta Region branch in Ho earlier this year as part of broader regional expansion efforts. Republic Bank Ghana is a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited of Trinidad and Tobago, the largest and most profitable independent bank in the English speaking Caribbean with total assets exceeding 19.1 billion United States dollars as of September 2025.

Following the successful sod turning ceremonies, drilling and construction work are set to commence immediately with completion expected in the coming months. The bank remains steadfast in its commitment to responsible banking and meaningful community investment.

Water access remains a critical challenge for many Ghanaian communities. Several financial institutions including Consolidated Bank Ghana and Absa Bank Ghana have launched similar borehole projects in 2025 as part of corporate social responsibility initiatives targeting underserved areas across the country.