Reports Indicate Real Madrid Will Not Renew Rudiger’s Contract

German defender Antonio Rüdiger appears to be heading for an exit from Real Madrid next summer, according to media reports in Spain and Germany. The 32-year-old centre-back’s contract is set to expire in June 2026, and the club does not plan to extend it.

This decision is reportedly based on sporting and financial factors under manager Xabi Alonso. Rüdiger has struggled with injuries this season and is now considered a backup option behind other defenders. His significant salary also makes him an expensive squad player.

The speculation about his future follows earlier reports of a training ground incident with teammate Jude Bellingham. Spanish media claimed the two had a heated exchange after a strong challenge, though neither the club nor the players have commented publicly.

Rüdiger joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2022 and has won eight trophies with the Spanish giants. If he departs, it will mark the end of a successful three-year spell for the German international.