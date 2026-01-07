Reports Emerge of Payment Delays for Sean Combs Staff During Incarceration

Sean Combs is reportedly facing internal complaints about delayed payments to employees and associates while serving his federal prison sentence, though his representatives deny any systemic issues.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Combs’ finances are currently managed by business firm Tri Star Sports & Entertainment during his incarceration. According to these sources, the firm exercises strict oversight of his funds, a move that has allegedly frustrated several people on his payroll.

The sources claim that some lawyers handling Combs’ numerous civil lawsuits have not been paid, along with other staff members. One individual reportedly resigned as a result of alleged non payment, though this has not been independently verified.

Juda Engelmayer, representing Combs, strongly denied the claims. People, personnel and attorneys are all being paid, and no one is leaving, Engelmayer stated. When asked whether payments were being made on time, he added that Sean Combs controls his own finances and that everyone gets paid for their work once it’s completed and confirmed, after routine review.

Sources also revealed that Combs’ family does not have unrestricted access to his money. Instead, they reportedly operate under a fixed budget approved by Tri Star. If expenses exceed that budget, invoices must be submitted for approval, which is not always granted according to the sources.

One example cited involved a family dinner in New York City the night before Combs’ sentencing. According to the report, Tri Star initially declined to cover the cost and requested an invoice instead. The expense was later reimbursed after further review.

Sean Combs, also known professionally as Diddy, is currently serving a 50 month sentence at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix, a low security federal prison in New Jersey. He was convicted on two Mann Act violations, which involve transporting individuals across state lines for illegal purposes.

Despite his incarceration, Combs remains in regular contact with his family. He received a visit from his son, Justin, on Christmas Day 2025, according to reports.

The financial management arrangement reflects standard practice when high profile individuals face extended incarceration. Professional firms often assume oversight responsibilities to ensure proper handling of business affairs, payroll obligations and legal expenses during an absence.

The dispute centers on whether current payment processes represent necessary financial controls or constitute unreasonable delays. Engelmayer’s statement suggests that payments follow standard review procedures, while sources claim the oversight has created practical difficulties for those awaiting compensation.

Combs built a business empire spanning music production, fashion, spirits and media over several decades. Managing those assets and ongoing obligations during incarceration requires coordination between legal representatives, financial managers and business partners.

The situation highlights tensions that can arise when financial control shifts during legal proceedings. What business managers view as prudent oversight, employees and contractors may experience as bureaucratic obstacles to receiving earned compensation.