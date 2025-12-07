Reports Claim Gospel Musician Obaa Tiwaa Dead, Verification Ongoing

Unconfirmed reports circulating online claim veteran gospel musician Obaa Tiwaa of Asomafo Band has died, though official confirmation remains pending as of December 7, 2025.

NewsGhana is working to verify the claims with family members and management of the gospel group. No official statement has been released by the musician’s family or representatives. Multiple sources are being contacted to confirm the accuracy of the reports before further details can be provided.

Obaa Tiwaa gained prominence through her longtime collaboration with gospel legend Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo group, known for classics including Ahoboa and Yesu Kye. Her most recent major public appearance occurred at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where she accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of ailing bandleader Yaw Sarpong. She also performed one of the group’s hit songs during the ceremony.

The musician has been a key member of Asomafo, translated as Messengers, which has produced numerous gospel hits over several decades. The group’s music has remained influential in Ghana’s gospel music landscape.

This story is developing. NewsGhana will provide updates as official information becomes available from verified sources.