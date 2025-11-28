Report Reveals Sharp Regional Gaps in Women’s Economic Empowerment

A national report from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on women’s empowerment has revealed sharp regional and demographic disparities in financial access, asset ownership and participation in household decision making, underscoring ongoing structural and sociocultural barriers.

The findings, drawn from the 2021 Population and Housing Census and the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS), were published in a new factsheet on women’s economic inclusion released on Tuesday.

The report shows that access to financial services remains the strongest driver of women’s economic empowerment, yet the gap between districts is stark. Women in many northern districts, including Yunyoo Nasuan, Tatale Sangule and Saboba, record access levels less than half of those in Greater Accra, where some districts exceed 94 percent.

The report identified severe regional gaps in access to financial services, with women in seven northern rural districts recording access levels that are less than half those in the capital, where access is consistently high.

Marital status also shapes economic security. Married women, according to the data, are significantly more likely to own land or housing assets, with districts in the Central Region, such as Assin South, Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira and Assin North, recording ownership levels above 48 percent. For unmarried women, the highest ownership level in any district is just 17 percent.

The report noted that married women show higher percentages of asset ownership compared to unmarried women, reflecting disparities in household resource distribution.

Empowerment indicators follow a similar pattern. Married women in parts of Western, Bono, Ashanti and Greater Accra record empowerment levels above 70 percent, with Effia Kwesimintsim and Sekondi Takoradi leading at more than 90 percent. In contrast, unmarried women in North East, Savannah and Upper East often fall below 40 percent.

Participation in household decision making also varies widely. While districts in the Western Region report rates above 96 percent, several districts in the Eastern Region fall below 70 percent.

The data points to persistent gaps in women’s economic inclusion despite national progress in education and financial services digitization. The divide reflects limited access to formal banking, weaker property rights protections and entrenched cultural norms that restrict women’s control over household and productive resources.

A separate Status of Women in Ghana Report by GSS, scheduled for release in March 2025, shows that Greater Accra and Bono Regions have emerged as the highest ranked regions for women’s status. The report, which analyzes trends in gender equality and female empowerment across the country using data from the 2008, 2014, and 2022 GDHS, assesses women’s status using seven key indicators: secondary or higher education, informed decision making, intimate partner violence, child marriage, teenage childbearing, facility delivery, and overweight or obesity.

According to that report, while Greater Accra and Bono ranked highest in overall female status, the Savannah Region had the lowest average ranking.

The factsheet on women’s economic inclusion outlines several policy recommendations, including expanding financial inclusion in low access districts, reforming property and inheritance laws to protect women’s ownership rights, scaling up targeted empowerment programmes, and strengthening gender disaggregated data systems across government and the private sector.

It highlights the need for targeted interventions in districts where women’s empowerment indicators fall below national averages.

Omar Seidu, Acting Deputy Government Statistician, said the new datasets represent an action agenda for improving Ghanaian wellbeing rather than routine statistical outputs. He stressed that disaggregated data is essential for understanding inequalities, guiding resource allocation and informing district level responses in health, protection and community development.

Seidu noted that data forms the foundation of responsive planning, explaining that district level insights reveal how individuals and communities are faring, especially the most vulnerable, while advancing national commitment to equity.

The thematic reports cover critical areas including sexual and gender based violence, adolescent girls’ wellbeing, gender and domestic health issues, empowerment, exclusion and safe childhood indicators. These insights reveal pockets of deprivation that national averages often obscure, providing realistic pictures of social challenges facing women, children and at risk households.

To illustrate gaps in national understanding, Seidu referenced exclusive breastfeeding practices, an indicator expected to be universally upheld for infants up to six months. However, district level data show wide disparities, with some districts recording significantly low breastfeeding rates.

He urged local authorities to adopt and apply the data to guide decisions on protection, health and empowerment initiatives for women, children and vulnerable populations. The call reflects growing recognition that effective development planning requires precise understanding of local conditions rather than reliance on national aggregates.

Professor Stephen Owusu Kwankye, Associate Professor at the Regional Institute for Population Studies, University of Ghana, praised GSS for employing the Small Area Estimation (SAE) method, which he described as a powerful tool for filling data gaps at lower administrative levels. He explained that SAE combines survey data with census indicators to generate reliable statistics for small geographic areas that normally cannot produce accurate standalone estimates.

Small Area Estimation allows visualization of inequalities clearly through tools like heat maps, helping policymakers understand where progress is happening and where deprivation persists, according to Professor Kwankye.

He added that district level evidence is essential for tracking Ghana’s progress toward national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including reducing inequalities, improving health, advancing gender equality and promoting peace and justice.

Professor Kwankye noted that national level statistics often mask substantial local disparities, warning that without localized evidence, development planning risks becoming misaligned with community realities. He emphasized that real time, accurate data at the district level is critical, stating that these reports provide granularity needed for targeted interventions, especially as Ghana rolls out major social, economic and health programmes.

The six thematic reports are expected to support sector ministries, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, civil society organizations and development partners in designing equitable and impactful policies. They also provide valuable resources for researchers and planners monitoring Ghana’s progress in human development.

The reports enable identification of specific districts requiring immediate attention for issues ranging from child protection to maternal health services, allowing for more efficient allocation of limited resources.