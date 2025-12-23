Report reveals disparities in Ghana’s health, demographic outcomes

A new set of data released by the Ghana Statistical Service has revealed striking disparities in some key health and demographic outcomes.

The District Level Thematic Reports, released on Monday, focused on birth registration, the double burden of malnutrition, the disposal of children’s stools, the unmet need for family planning among women in union, handwashing and water treatment in Ghanaian households, and excessive alcohol consumption among men.

While 11.7 percent of households nationally experience the double burden of malnutrition, several districts in the Northern, Northeastern, Savannah, Oti, and Upper East regions record prevalence levels above 20 percent, said the report.

Furthermore, the report noted that sanitation practices remain far below national targets. “Safe disposal of children’s stools ranges from just 4.1 percent to 61.1 percent across districts, well below the national target of 80 percent by 2025,” it said.

“Access to basic handwashing facilities remains limited nationwide. Only 43.5 percent of households have access to basic handwashing facilities,” the report added.

Family planning outcomes show that national progress masks deep local disparities. However, the unmet need for family planning among women in union declined from 29.9 percent in 2014 to 23.4 percent in 2022.

Deputy Government Statistician Omar Seidu called for immediate action to strengthen supply chains by establishing regional distribution hubs, deploying mobile delivery units, and investing in solar-powered refrigeration for rural clinics to ensure the availability of essential medicines for women after birth.