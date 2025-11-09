Report on Deadly Ghana Air Force Helicopter Crash to Be Made Public Tuesday

Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has confirmed that the much-anticipated report on the August 6 helicopter disaster will be laid before the National Security Council on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The tragic incident involved a Harbin Z-9EH military helicopter, with tail number GHF 631, operated by the Ghana Air Force. The aircraft took off from Accra at about 9:12 a.m. on Wednesday, August 6, heading for Obuasi in the Ashanti Region as part of an operation targeting illegal mining activities. It later lost contact with air traffic control and was subsequently discovered to have crashed in the Adansi Akrofuom District.

All eight occupants aboard the helicopter perished in the crash. The victims included Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah; Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed; Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Muniru Mohammed Limuna; NDC Vice Chairman, Samuel Sarpong; former parliamentary candidate, Samuel Aboagye; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

The comprehensive report was produced after weeks of investigation led by National Security Coordinator Abdul Osman Razak. The probe brought together experts from the Ghana Air Force, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, and international aviation consultants.

According to Mr. Kwakye Ofosu, findings from the report will be made available to the public during a media briefing scheduled for Tuesday, November 11. The session is expected to provide detailed insights into the causes of the accident and outline measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“An important week ahead,” the minister noted in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 9. “Tomorrow, the report on the August 6 helicopter tragedy will be presented to the National Security Council, and on Tuesday, its key findings will be shared with the public.”