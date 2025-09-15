Renowned Ethnobotanist Urges Government To Declare Odum National Plant

A renowned ethnobotanist and author, Professor Daniel Abbiw, has renewed his decade-long call for the official recognition of Odum (Milicia excelsa) as Ghana’s National Plant.

Prof. Abbiw, author of the acclaimed works ‘Useful Plants of Ghana and Traditional and Religious Plants of West Africa,’ first proposed the recognition in 2015. Despite submitting letters and documentation to three successive governments, the proposal remains unattended.

Odum: A Tree That Built Ghana

Known internationally as Iroko, Odum has been central to Ghana’s history and development:

Historical Role: Used extensively in building rest houses, guest houses, and homes across Ghana.

Economic Value: A durable, fire-resistant hardwood of high market value, its export has been banned to protect local use.

Ecological Importance: Supports biodiversity, carbon capture, and soil conservation.

Cultural Symbolism: Represents resilience, reliability, and refuge — values at the heart of Ghanaian identity.

Medicinal Use: Provides remedies widely applied in West African traditional medicine.

“If Britain can recognize the English oak as its national tree for historical reasons, Ghana has even greater cause to elevate Odum — a tree that literally built our communities and continues to serve our people,” Prof. Abbiw stated.

The Case for a National Plant

National symbols embody a country’s identity and pride. Ghana boasts a national anthem, a national flag, and even a national dance — yet it has no official national plant. Prof. Abbiw calls this an oversight that requires urgent correction.

He further proposes a continental initiative where all 55 African countries identify national plants to be displayed on a botanical map of Africa, alongside each country’s independence date, currency, natural resources, and population. Such a project would position Ghana as a leader in botanical heritage and conservation.

A Decade of Silence, but Not Defeat

Despite years of advocacy, Prof. Abbiw notes the lack of official response from state authorities, including the Office of the President, the Chief of Staff, Parliament, and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

“This lack of engagement is disheartening,” he said, “particularly when compared with the recognition accorded to those who gave us national symbols like our flag and anthem.”

A Call to Action

Prof. Abbiw is urging the President, Parliament, and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to act swiftly: “The time to act is now. We must recognize and enshrine Odum as Ghana’s National Plant, not only as a symbol of pride but as a reminder of our roots, our resources, and our respect for tradition. Let us not allow another decade to pass without this overdue recognition.”