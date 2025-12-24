RENOWNED AFRICAN ACHIEVERS HONORED

THE 2025 West Africa Regional Magazine (TWARM) Pre awards has been held in Ghana’s capital city , Accra to honour some notable Ghanaian entrepreneurs .

The individuals and companies were selected and honoured based on their achievements and excellence in the various operating sectors.

Individuals honoured at the event include the current President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, the Chief Executive of the Import and Export Bank, Mr Silvester Mensah, GA Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru, Delta State Governor, H.E. Elder Sheriff Francis Orohwedo Oborevwori and Commissioners Mr Sonny Akporokiamo, Ministry of Economic Planning and Mr. Samuel Oligida, Ministry of Trade and Investment. 0thers include the Managing Director of the Kingdom Books and stationary and the Publisher and CEO of the National Voice Newspaper, Mr Adu Koranteng, with Akwaba Mineral Water being named Product of the year. Other awardees and sponsors include Brilla Connect, JA Biney and Dangote.

The awards and networking ceremony was held at the Charleston Hotel Ltd Tesano in the heart of the capital city, Accra

Addressing dignitaries at the special Occasion the Publisher/CEO of the West Africa Regional Magazine, Ambassador Rossette Aliu said TWARM is firmly committed to highlighting the sub-region with the aim of promoting intra-regional trade to attract potential investors from all over the world.

“In the spirit of the above, we have introduced an annual celebration of Business and Political Leaders who have helped to move the sub-region forward. For the Corporations, the award is to recognise those businesses that combine outstanding business performances with values and behaviour that sustain and strengthen the human and natural environment in which their business operates. This includes market leadership, high employment rate, corporate social responsibility or community services and financial contribution to the economic development in the country in which they operate,” she said.

“Africa, like other parts of the world, boasts a list of those identified as best corporations through their positioning as leaders who have created a niche in the market of their sectors, and are renowned for quality products and notable services, creating a uniqueness that sets them aside from competition, in addition to its ability to rival any in the region or globally”, she added.

In a keynote address, Franco-Congolese entrepreneur Sylvie Marthe Potignon urged African business leaders to establishe themselves key business connectors between Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, a move she undertake in her career path. He said she leveraged Dubai’s position as a global commercial hub to support African enterprises operating in an increasingly complex international economy.

As a resident of Dubai for the past five years, Potignon , founder of a commercial brokerage and business matchmaking company, a strategic venture aligned with Dubai’s role at the crossroads of global trade routes has made great stride in her business endeavour

Her career reflects an unconventional and international trajectory. Potignon earned a business degree in France before continuing her education in the United States, graduating from Miami with a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management. She later joined American Airlines, working in commerce and marketing in Ireland, before returning to Central Africa to manage family-owned businesses.

For more than 20 years, she served as Deputy General Manager of two hotels in Congo, overseeing a combined 200 rooms and a workforce of 200 employees. According to Potignon, this period was foundational in developing her leadership approach, operational discipline, and long-term strategic vision.

Today, her business interests span several countries and industries. In Dubai, she focuses on commercial brokerage and international business facilitation. In Côte d’Ivoire, her companies operate in multiservices, including construction, promotional products, and event management. In the Republic of Congo, she remains active in hospitality and event organization, while in the Democratic Republic of Congo, she is involved in cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention solutions.

Potignon says her mission is rooted in personal experience. Upon arriving in Dubai, she faced limited networks and partial market knowledge but was driven by a clear objective: to connect African entrepreneurs with global markets. Through her work, she assists clients with supplier sourcing, contract negotiations, due diligence, and risk management, helping them reduce operational exposure while saving time and travel costs.

She notes that the business environment has undergone significant changes since the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming increasingly digital, fast-moving, and borderless. At the same time, companies face heightened exposure to cyberattacks, fraud, data theft, and operational vulnerabilities. Potignon positions her services as a response to this evolving risk landscape, offering comprehensive support to secure and simplify cross-border business operations.

A strong advocate for women entrepreneurs, Potignon emphasizes the importance of continuous learning and global awareness. She encourages business leaders to remain informed about geopolitics, economic trends, innovation, and cultural dynamics, arguing that isolation weakens leadership capacity in a globalized economy.

Beyond entrepreneurship, Potignon highlights a structural challenge facing African economies: business continuity and succession planning. Through her work in wealth management with Rothschild & Co, she observes that many African businesses fail to survive beyond their founders, often dissolving or being sold due to a lack of structured succession.

She argues that preparing the next generation, documenting business operations, and institutionalizing governance are essential steps toward building sustainable enterprises. According to Potignon, this approach is critical for transforming African businesses into long-lasting economic legacies.

Despite persistent challenges, she remains optimistic about the continent’s future. Potignon describes Africa as a region rich in human capital and long-term growth potential, emphasizing the responsibility of today’s entrepreneurs to build solid economic foundations for future generations.

“Africa is the future,” she said, reaffirming her commitment to supporting sustainable development, entrepreneurship, and legacy-building across the continent.

Mr Adu Koranteng who is the Editor of the National Voice Newspaper, one of the best investigative newsprints in ghana commended the CEO of TWARM, ambassador Rosset Aliu for initiating a great move to identify and honour hardworking individuals and business operators who are working to transform and promote businesses and enterprises in Ghana

One of the Awardees, Mr Adu Koranteng in a presentation, urged Ghanaians and Africans to do their best to promote and protect democracy on the continent. He said there is no system better and organised than democratic governance and urged them to support the system.

Delivering a speech at the event, he said democracy gives power to the people and allows citizens to choose their leaders through free and fair elections. This means government authority comes from the people, not force or inheritance.

For him , democracy protects fundamental rights and freedoms. He said

Democratic systems safeguard freedoms such as speech, association, religion, and the press. These rights allow people to express opinions, criticize leaders, and live without fear.

According to Mr Adu Koranteng , democracy promotes accountability and good governance

Leaders in a democracy can be voted out if they perform poorly. This encourages transparency, reduces abuse of power, and pushes governments to serve the public interest.

He believes that Democracy encourages participation and inclusion

Democracy allows diverse voices—men, women, minorities, and the youth to take part in decision-making. This leads to policies that better reflect society’s needs.

He added that Democracy supports peace, stability, and development by providing peaceful ways to resolve conflicts and change governments, democracy reduces violence and instability, creating a better environment for economic and social development.