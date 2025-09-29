Remove Thugs from Ngleshie Alata Stool Palace–Royal Family of Slain Chief Priest Appeals to IGP, Interior Minister

The family of the slain chief priest of James Town under the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, Numo Ayitey Konko V, has General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohonu, Interior Minister, Honourable Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Duuti Tuaruka and James Town District Police Commander, to immediately remove armed landguards from the James Town Stool Palace in Accra.

The appeal also extends to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, and the James Town District Police Commander, as the family and residents raise alarm over escalating insecurity in the area.

The family claims that these landguards were responsible for the killing of the 47-year-old chief priest, Nii Ayitey Konko V, and have since taken over the palace without resistance from law enforcement agencies.

The late priest was shot dead by unidentified assailants around 7:15 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2024, near his residence at the Ngleshie Traditional Stool Palace, Mantse Agbonaa Park in James Town, Accra.

“One Year On, No Justice”

According to members of the Concerned Citizens and Royal Family of James Town, it has been a year since the violent invasion and murder, yet no concrete action has been taken.

“We are calling on the IGP, the Interior Minister, and the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, to intervene immediately in this looming chieftaincy dispute. These armed individuals are not only illegal occupants of the stool palace but are destabilizing the peace of the community,” a spokesperson for the group said.

They warned that should the authorities fail to act, they will be left with no choice but to take matters into their own hands to reclaim the palace.

Allegations of Political Interference and Complicity

The family further alleged that top government officials and security institutions may be complicit in the events that led to the murder of Nii Ayitey Konko V and the subsequent palace takeover.

They accused Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye, who now claims the palace under the title Obrempong Wetse Kojo II, of orchestrating the attack and being supported by certain political and security actors.

They identified members of the landguard group involved in the attack as: Asafoatse Brother (younger brother of the UN Landguards Group leader in Accra), Revian (alias Yaw Kondo Boy), Kojo, Asafoatse Bongo, Asaa Larry, Jonny, Brafo, Nii Okai Amass, and the now-deceased Abu Ramadan Sarbah.

According to them, these same individuals were allegedly involved in another violent incident on Saturday, August 30, 2025, during the Homowo Festival at Omanjor-Dwenewoho, where they reportedly opened fire on Nii Ayitey Tackie I and his followers, killing three people and leaving several others critically injured.

Calls for Independent Investigation

The royal family of the late chief priest is demanding the formation of an independent committee by President John Dramani Mahama to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder.

They specifically want the roles of the former Greater Accra Regional Minister Titus Glover, former Regional Police Commander DCOP Arhin Kwasi Annor, Captain Koda, and CID Boss Faustina Kwofie Andoh scrutinized.

They claim that despite repeated complaints by the late Numo Ayitey Konko V to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command about threats on his life—including a petition on September 19, 2024—no protective measures were taken, ultimately leading to his murder.

“The former regional police commander, DCOP Arhin Kwasi Annor, must take full responsibility for the chieftaincy crisis in Ngleshie Alata and the murder of our brother. He abandoned his professional duty and aligned himself with a self-styled chief,” the family stated.

They criticized what they called a deliberate attempt by the police to ignore their concerns, which they believe emboldened the perpetrators.

A Threat to Cultural Integrity and Community Peace

According to traditional customs, it is only Numo Ayitey Konko who had the authority to perform the sacred rites for the enstoolment of a legitimate chief. With his death, they argue, the chieftaincy structure has been thrown into disarray.

They also condemned what they described as a “nonchalant attitude” by authorities in addressing the chieftaincy conflict, warning that further delay in action could lead to more violence and instability in James Town.

“The continued presence of these thugs at the palace is not only unlawful but is creating fear, tension, and halting development in our area. If no action is taken, the police and state officials should be held responsible for whatever happens next,” they warned.

Pix: