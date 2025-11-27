Removal Of Ofori-Atta From Interpol Website Exposed The Incompetence Of The OSP – Martin Amidu

INTRODUCTION

Kissi Agyebeng has forfeited the right to investigate and prosecute any person suspected of the commission of a corruption or corruption-related offence because the OSP for which he is the Special Prosecutor (SP) is under multiple suspicions of the commission of serial corruption and corruption-related offences. For instance, the charges filed in the High Court, Accra, by the OSP on Tuesday 18 November 2025 in the Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML) case has been variously alleged to be a camouflage for corruption involving in one case US$14 million, and to cover-up for the incompetence and misconduct of Kissi Agyebeng in applying for and placing Ken Ofori-Atta on an INTERPOL Red Notice on 5 June 2025.

One of the staunchest supporters of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, who consistently stood by him any time I criticized the unethical, unprofessional, incompetent, inexperienced and abusive manner the Special Prosecutor exercised his powers contrary to the 1992 Constitution, the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), the Office of the Special Prosecutor Regulations, 2018 (L. I. 2373) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L. I. 2374). is my nephew, Martin Kpebu. The disabilities of Kissi Agyebeng as a law enforcement investigator and make-believe public prosecutor have been exposed by the botching of several investigations and prosecutions by the OSP, particularly the handling of Ken Ofori-Atta’s involvement in the SML investigations. The belated charges filed in the High Court, Accra, on Tuesday 18 November 2025 in the SML case has antagonized members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), their supporters, and independent minded anti-corruption advocates such as Martin Kpebu.

OSP CONCEALS BLOCKAGE OF OFORI-ATTA RED NOTICE BY INTERPOL

The decision by INTERPOL to remove the Red Notice Alert on Ken Ofori-Atta from its website has become the Achilles heel of the OSP and the Special Prosecutor. INTERPOL suspended and blocked the Red Notice on its website following investigations into the circumstances surrounding the request submitted to it by the Ghana INTERPOL Bureau of the Ghana Police Service on behalf of OSP. The OSP’s staple in investigations and prosecutions is to use media conferences and media updates to try his suspected victims in the court of public opinion despite the suspects’ right to the presumption of innocence.

But when Ken Ofori-Atta submitted a petition to INTERPOL against the listing of his name on the Red Notice and the OSP was notified by INTERPOL, the OSP and Kissi Agyebeng suppressed the facts inuring to the benefit of Ken Ofori-Atta by keeping them away from the media conferences and the public until the media on its own discovered the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta’s Red Notice Alert from the INTERPOL website and blew the alarm to the public on 19 November 2025.

The public distrust and hullabaloo generated by OSP suppressing from the public the notice to it on the removal of Ofori-Atta from the INTERPOL website compelled the OSP to issue an explanation on Wednesday 19 November 2025 in which for the first time it admitted publicly and explained that:

“…in October 2025, the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files notified Ghanaian authorities that Mr. Ofori-Atta had applied to have his name removed from the red notice. Ghana’s response was submitted on 22 October 2025.

Further communication from the Commission on 7 November 2025 indicated that Mr. Ofori-Atta had submitted additional arguments in support of his application, and Ghana was requested to respond by 21 November 2025.”

Kissi Agyebeng, deliberately refused to inform the public of the date on the notification letter to the Ghana INTERPOL Bureau side by the Commission of INTERPOL’s Files in October 2025 because of the coincidence of the notification and the exposure of the suspected unlawful activities of the OSP under his leadership that were likely to compromise the request for extradition, investigations, and possible prosecution of Ken Ofori-Atta as a suspect in the SML case.

In the interim the credibility of the Special Prosecutor and the OSP had been battered by the procedure adopted by the OSP in applying for Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) for the extradition of Ken Ofori-Atta in a letter addressed to the Chief of Staff instead of the Attorney-General as the Central Authority under the MLA, Act.

Between the beginning of October 2025 and 19 November 2025 when the media broadcast the removal of Ofori-Atta from the INTERPOL Red Notice website, Kissi Agyebeng who had been notified of the impending removal hurried to put in place a plan “B” to continue hiding the notification before Ghanaians discovered the truth. Kevin Taylor’s Loud Silence Media Show on the YouTube channel on or about 18 October 2025 and 21 October 2025 on BREAKING—Kevin Taylor Reveals Deep 14M Dollars Secret on OSP & Ken Ofori-Atta; He Won’t Be In Ghana, and THE OSP, KISSI AGYEBENG, IS WORKING WITH OFORI ATTAH TO POLITICIZE HIS PROSECUTION | With All Due Respect – Loud Silence Media | Facebook” respectively piqued the interest of the Ghanaian public. The previous day, 20 October 2025 one of Kissi Agyebeng’s staunchest supporters over the years, Martin Kpebu, broke ranks with him – Kpebu slams OSP over ‘incompetent’ handling of Ofori-Atta extradition case.

On 30 October 2025 Kissi Agyebeng held a media conference on SML in which preparations to charge Ken Ofori-Atta and his co-conspirators were central to divert the attention of Ghanaians, and without disclosing the removal of Ofori-Atta from the INTERPOL Red Notice website. On 5 November 2025 Kissi Agyebeng arranged an interview with the veteran journalist popularly referred to as KSM without alluding to Ofori-Atta’s impending removal from the INTERPOL website which will turn out to be his Achilles’ heel like Prince Andrew’s infamous interview with the BBC’s Newsnight programme on 16 November 2019. Martin Kpebu was scandalized and reacted to that interview with KSM: see – ‘Kissi Agyebeng colluded with Ken Ofori-Atta to leave Ghana’ – Kpebu alleges

The OSP escalated the conflict with its once staunchest supporter, Martin Kpebu, by inviting him to the OSP for alleging corruption against the office. By 25 November 2025 matters had come to a head when Mr. Kpebu fulfilled his promise of petitioning the President for the removal of the Special Prosecutor from office. On 25 November 2025 Martin Kpebu and supporters of the removal petition first staged a protest in Accra for the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng from office over what they described as his failure to deliver on his mandate, and secondly, by delivering a removal petition to the Presidency at Jubilee House.

DAMAGE TO THE OSP AS AN ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCY

Whatever the outcome of the petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng as the Special Prosecutor he has done enormous damage to the image and integrity of the OSP by hiding the fact that it was notified in October 2025 by INTERPOL’s Commission for Control of Files (CCF) of the likelihood of suspending and blocking the Red Notice on Ken Ofori-Atta on grounds of pertinent issues of compliance with INTERPOL’s legal framework. Kissi Agyebeng’s grave misconduct and criminality became more palpable when in the OSP’s public notice on 19 November 2025 stating that proceedings before the Commission for the Control of Files are still pending, the OSP continued to defraud the public by concealing (at public expense) the fact that the Red Notice against Ofori-Atta had been suspended and block on 17 November 2025 on credible suspicion of issues of compliance with the legal framework for applying for an INTERPOL Red Notice on any suspect.

Between October 2025 when the OSP received notification of the issues of credible non-compliance with the INTERPOL framework and 19 November 2025 when the media broke the news about the removal of Ofori-Atta from the INTERPOL website, Kissi Agyebeng was busy trying to ratify the issues of compliance which led to the suspension and blockage of the Red Notice. Kissi Agyebeng and his OSP had bought sufficient time to continue deceiving the public which explains why a day before the misconduct of the OSP was made public by the media, the OSP, on Tuesday 18 November 2025 formally filed charges against Ofori-Atta and seven other suspects in the High Court, Accra, comprising the dramatized 78 counts of corruption and corruption-related offences, including causing financial loss to the state for which he OSP has no jurisdiction.

It is doubtful if the issues of compliance for which Ofori-Atta was removed from the Red Notice website can be corrected with retroactive effect by the belated charges filed in the High Court on 18 November 2025. I just hope that the Ghana INTERPOL Bureau did not bend over backward for political reasons to have submitted the non-compliant request for the Red Notice to INTERPOL without Ofori-Atta having been charged before a competent court with any corruption or corruption-related offences pursuant to which the arrest warrant was issued. I resigned as the first Special Prosecutor leaving behind the precedents for applying for INTERPOL Red Notice and the processes that went on between the OSP, the Director-General of Police of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), and the Ghana INTERPOL Bureau before the request for the issuance of the Red Notices against the suspects in the Airbus SE-Ghana Bribery Scandal was granted by INTERPOL. The Red Notices remained on the INTERPOL website from 10 July 2020 to after 8 August 2024 when Kissi Agyebeng request for their removal from the INTERPOL website. I also left behind the precedents on the application for Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) in the Airbus SE-Ghana Bribery Scandal.

While we await the INTERPOL’s Commission for Control of Files (CCF) verdict on Ken Ofori-Atta’s petition against the compliance issues against the OSP and the Ghana INTERPOL Bureau, the mere concealment is a matters of public interest affecting the credibility and competence of the OSP (which is public funded) from the public exposes the incompetence, inexperience, inability to learn even on the job, misconduct on the part of the Special Prosecutor, and causing financial loss to the state in the continued use of public funds to perpetrate deception and fraud on Ghanaians. The damage to the OSP from the point of view of public trust is palpable.

SOLUTION TO THE OSP PROBLEM

The solution to the problems of the OSP is not only with the removal of the Special Prosecutor, but the overhaul of the whole OSP as presently constituted. This was one of the reasons why I petitioned for the removal of Kissi Agyebeng as the Special Prosecutor in April 2024. Apart from the Special Prosecutor, and his deputy none of the Directors of the OSP were recruited by the OSP “acting in accordance with the advice of the governing council of the OSP and in consultation with the Public Services Commission” as demanded under Article 195 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) for their competences for office to have been assessed on merit before appointment. Kissi Agyebeng hand-picked his friends and issued appointment letters to them without notice to the President or the Public Services Commission contrary to the decision of the Supreme Court in Ghana Bar Association & Others v Attorney-General & Others (Consolidated Writs) 20 July 2016 which renders those appointments null, void and without effect whatsoever.

Pursuant to a Right to Information request to the Public Services Commission the PSC informed me in writing that: ‘15. PSC would like to indicate that it was not involved in the appointment of Category “A” and “B” officers but it was involved in the appointment of Category “C” Officers at the OSP’ indicating a clear violation of Article 195 of the Constitution. None of these officers can produce an appointment letter signed by the President or issued by the PSC appointing them to their positions on behalf of the President and yet they are on the payroll and turning the OSP into the crime scene alleged against the agency,

CONCLUSIONS

The foregoing examination and analysis of the surrounding environment in which the application for the Red Notice was made through the Ghana INTERPOL Bureau; the suspension and blockage of the Red Notice on Ken Ofori-Atta on grounds of pertinent issues of compliance with INTERPOL’s legal framework: the concealment of the notification of the suspension and blockage by the OSP from the public and the subsequent filing of charges against Ken Ofori-Atta and seven others on Tuesday 18 November 2025; and the disclosure by the media on the Red Notice removal shows how the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta’s name from the INTERPOL Red Notice website has exposed the Special Prosecutor and the OSP not only as incompetent, but as running a crime scene itself as contended by one of its staunchest supporters who has fallen out with it as a result of the exposures.

There is reasonable grounds to suspect that Kissi Agyebeng turned the OSP into his personal fiefdom staffed by Category “B” officers personally appointed by him without reference to Article 195 of the Constitution and Section 21 of Act 959 and consequently caused financial loss to the state from the compensation budget of the OSP. These are matters that are better resolved not by a removal petition but by a complaint to the appropriate authority for investigations. Martin Kpebu’s complaint pending before the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on conflict of interest and other unlawful conduct at the OSP provides a good opportunity to ask the officers complained against to produce their letters of appointment which will further expose the crime scene created and operating at the OSP under the supervision of Kissi Agyebeng as the Special Prosecutor.

The OSP is an appropriate place for Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) agenda of the government if Ghanaians must take the reset agenda of the government seriously. Transparency and accountability must start from the OSP otherwise it will lose the public trust necessary for any anti-corruption endeavours of this government. Let the law cut blindly as demanded under the 1992 Constitution without regard to personalities, institutions or positions in public office or government.

Martin A. B. K. Amidu

26 November 2025