Remmi Explores Vulnerability and Growth on New Single “Anxiety”.

Ghanaian Afro Fusion and Afro Soul artist Remmi returns with her second single of 2025 on 18th September, “Anxiety”, produced by Insvne Auggie. Released a month after her 20th birthday, the song delves into the emotional pressures of adulthood, balancing vulnerability with soulful Afro Fusion rhythms.The song is supported by a strong soulful verse from rising rapper Tikki Waja.

Following strong reception for her last release, Remmi continues to define herself as a fresh, authentic voice in the Ghanaian music scene. With upcoming visualizers, press features, and a targeted social media campaign across Ghana and Nigeria, “Anxiety” is set to resonate with fans seeking honesty and emotional connection in music.

“Anxiety” is available on all streaming platforms.

Song Link: https://tiememusicdistro.lnk.to/377605-Anxiety