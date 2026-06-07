Remittances Top Gold and Cocoa but Billions Go Uncounted

Remittances have overtaken gold and cocoa as Ghana’s largest source of foreign exchange, but a banking consultant’s research suggests nearly $2.6 billion a year is escaping official records and weakening the very currency it could protect.

Financial and banking consultant Dr. Richmond Atuahene made that finding in a study published in the Open Journal of Social Science, covering Ghana’s Balance of Payments and inward remittance flows from 2016 to 2022. His analysis identified a structural blind spot that, he argues, strips the cedi of a stabilizing cushion it badly needs.

The numbers are stark. In 2022, the World Bank recorded $4.7 billion in remittances flowing into Ghana. The Bank of Ghana (BoG), supported by the Auditor General, captured only $2.12 billion in its official records for the same period. Atuahene concluded the $2.6 billion gap was not a clerical error. It was money reaching Ghanaian households while remaining invisible to the national financial system.

Much of that invisibility traces back to the fintech boom unlocked by the Payment Systems and Services Act of 2019. Transfer platforms including Zeepay, MTN Mobile Money, and ExpressPay now move money at speed and low cost. Atuahene’s research found compliance with the Foreign Exchange Act 2006 inconsistent across the sector, with transfers often not reconciled against the BoG’s Nostro accounts. The foreign currency arrives in Ghana but the central bank cannot count it clearly enough to put it to work as a reserve buffer.

That matters because properly tracked remittances do far more than pay school fees and hospital bills. They supply hard currency that supports the cedi, strengthen Ghana’s creditworthiness on international capital markets, and carry no interest and no repayment obligation, unlike foreign loans. Atuahene also raised the risk of what economists call Dutch Disease: when remittance income flows straight into imported goods, it can widen trade deficits and suppress local production even while keeping households solvent.

His recommendations targeted the regulatory gap. He called for international firms to conduct forensic audits of fintech and money transfer operators’ Nostro accounts, full enforcement of the Foreign Exchange Act, and closer integration between digital transfer platforms and rural banking networks so that remote transfers also feed into national reserves.

The BoG appears to have acted on at least part of that advice. Cumulative remittance data from the central bank’s own Summary of Financial and Economic Data shows consistent year on year growth through every quarter of 2025. Inflows reached $1.87 billion by the end of the first quarter, $3.93 billion at the halfway point, $5.98 billion through September, and a record $7.79 billion by year end, up from $7.10 billion over the full year in 2024. Ghana ranks among the top remittance destinations across Africa, and the improvement in captured inflows suggests the measurement gap has started to close.

The harder task remains ahead. Atuahene’s analysis points to a country that has long treated diaspora transfers as private income rather than national capital. Closing the data gap is the first step. Converting that money from household consumption into long-term investment is the work that follows.